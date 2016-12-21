It's always a successful day when you can play Santa and help kids who are battling illnesses smile.

That was the case Tuesday for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. and his long-time girlfriend, Sherry Pollex.

They teamed up with Champ the Cheetah, the mascot for the NASCAR Hall of Fame, to deliver lots of toys to children at Leavine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The charity the couple founded and run together, The MTJ Foundation, put on the event in conjunction with the hospital and with an assist from the Hall. By all accounts on social media, it certainly appeared that a great time was had by all.

The only suggestion we might possibly make is that Truex perhaps work on his singing a little bit before engaging in any further holiday versions of "Name That Lyric." Check out it and other social-media postings from the event below.