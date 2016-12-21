DAVIE, Fla. (AP) Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey says the hip injury that ended his season isn't career threatening, and he'll be ready for the team's offseason program.

But with a rueful smile, Pouncey acknowledged mixed emotions regarding the possibility the Dolphins will make the playoffs without him.

The six-year veteran has never reached the postseason. This year, the Dolphins (9-5) are in the thick of the AFC wild-card race even though their three-time Pro Bowl center played in only five games.

Pouncey broke his hip during the preseason, came back for Games 5 through 9 and aggravated the injury, ending his season. He said Wednesday he probably came back too soon because he was eager to play.

Pouncey also had problems with both hips in 2014 and 2015 and underwent surgery twice.

