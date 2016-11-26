Watch Calgary Hitmen fans throw more than 28,000 teddy bears onto the ice for charity

The Brick Teddy Bear Toss is an annual holiday tradition for the junior hockey Calgary Hitmen and their fans.
This year, the fans went all out and threw more than 20,000 teddy bears on the ice Saturday.
Check out the mayhem and fun -- which is all tossed for a good cause, benefiting more than 60 charities:
More from FoxSports
Perhaps the most fun fundraiser I've been too - Hitmen Teddy Bear Toss! @WHLHitmen #rainingbears pic.twitter.com/g7uxv62tvL— Bob Yarish (@BobYarish_TD) December 7, 2015
20,000 plus teddy bears hit the ice at the annual @WHLHitmen #TeddyBearToss benefitting 60+ local charities. #TeddyConfettiyyc #yyc pic.twitter.com/LHFoKfrdZ3— Blake Heynen (@BlakeHeynen) November 26, 2016
Brickley and Farley ham it up at @TheBrick Teddy Bear Toss 2016!— Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) November 26, 2016
Photo: @rob_mcmorris #TeddyConfettiYYC pic.twitter.com/VK5Z3q4jET
THANK YOU #WHLHitmen fans! You are simply the best!#TeddyConfettiYYC pic.twitter.com/BihkIiXrt3— Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) November 26, 2016
The Brick Teddy Bear Toss is an annual event hosted by the Hitmen where fans throw hoards of teddy bears on the ice after the first Calgary player puts a puck in the back of the net. Current NHL players Ryan Getzlaf and Andrew Ladd are among those who have scored the momentous goal.
This year, Hitmen fans set a record by tossing 28,815 stuffed toys onto the ice.