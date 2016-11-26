Watch Calgary Hitmen fans throw more than 28,000 teddy bears onto the ice for charity

The Brick Teddy Bear Toss is an annual holiday tradition for the junior hockey Calgary Hitmen and their fans.

This year, the fans went all out and threw more than 20,000 teddy bears on the ice Saturday.

Check out the mayhem and fun -- which is all tossed for a good cause, benefiting more than 60 charities:

Perhaps the most fun fundraiser I've been too - Hitmen Teddy Bear Toss! @WHLHitmen #rainingbears pic.twitter.com/g7uxv62tvL — Bob Yarish (@BobYarish_TD) December 7, 2015

The Brick Teddy Bear Toss is an annual event hosted by the Hitmen where fans throw hoards of teddy bears on the ice after the first Calgary player puts a puck in the back of the net. Current NHL players Ryan Getzlaf and Andrew Ladd are among those who have scored the momentous goal.

This year, Hitmen fans set a record by tossing 28,815 stuffed toys onto the ice.