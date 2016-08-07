Sports

Expand/Collapse Search

NBA

Allen Iverson is asked about practice again, gives another incredible response

By Brett Pollakoff

PHILADELPHIA,PA - APRIL 8: Hall of Famer Allen Iverson of the Philadelphia 76ers addresses the media prior to the game against New York Knicks the at Wells Fargo Center on April 8, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA,PA - APRIL 8: Hall of Famer Allen Iverson of the Philadelphia 76ers addresses the media prior to the game against New York Knicks the at Wells Fargo Center on April 8, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Allen Iverson's practice rant was one of the most memorable moments of his Hall of Fame career -- as evidenced by the fact that people still want to ask him about it more than 14 years later.

Iverson hosted a celebrity game for charity on Friday, and during a relatively chill press conference, someone wanted to know whether he still felt the same way about practice all these years later.

Not surprisingly, Iverson gave us yet another incredible response.

More from FoxSports

"Obviously you didn't get it," Iverson said. "Obviously you didn't get it when I explained it, man. I didn't think I'd ever get that question again. See, you might have not seen the documentary, so I'll give you that. I'm just gonna hope you didn't see it. You just heard me say I was the MVP. That's the best player in the whole world. You think I can be the MVP without practicing? That'd be a bad motherf*****."

Iverson remains the realest. You can watch his response to the question (including the NSFW 12-letter word at the end) in the video clip below.