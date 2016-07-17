Cris 'Cyborg' shares horrifying photo of ex-husband's injury from fight

Evangelista Santos fell to a flying knee from Michael Page at Bellator 158 in London, and Page celebrated by putting on a Pokemon hat in the octagon and rolling a homemade Pokeball at Santos.

Santos' skull was dented as a result of the strike, and Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino - who was married to Santos until 2011 - shared an alarming photo from the hospital of the damage.

Justino writes that Santos suffered a compound skull fracture, and she launched a GoFundMe to help raise money to cover his medical costs.