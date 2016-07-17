Cris 'Cyborg' shares horrifying photo of ex-husband's injury from fight

Evangelista Santos fell to a flying knee from Michael Page at Bellator 158 in London, and Page celebrated by putting on a Pokemon hat in the octagon and rolling a homemade Pokeball at Santos.
Santos' skull was dented as a result of the strike, and Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino - who was married to Santos until 2011 - shared an alarming photo from the hospital of the damage.
Fight fans Please say a prayer for my Ex husband Cyborg Santos. Many of you watched him fight on Spike TV this weekend when he suffered this injury while fighting in London. Cyborg is still in the hospital in the UK, and they are not sure when he will be able to fly again. He has not had surgery yet and their is worry the brain can continue to swell causing more damage. Click The link In My bio to donate to his #GoFundMe and support him and his family at this time. Thank you God for your protecion, The dr said this very Easily could have been life threatening. Please show your support for the fighters and share! Fns de luta faam uma prece para o meu ex marido Cyborg Santos ,muitos de vocs assistiram ontem a luta dele na Spike TV,onde ele sofreu este ferimento enquanto lutava em Londres ,ele ainda est no hospital e no tem certeza quando ele vai poder voar de volta pra casa, @bellatormma responsvel por todo procedimentos mdicos que ele precisar para resolver este problema porm ele no vai poder trabalhar por um tempo e ns vamos arrecadar ajuda pra ele atravs do #gofundme para os fs patrocinarem ele e sua famlia nesta hora difcil, Obrigada Deus por sua proteo!! O medico disse que ele poderia estar em risco de vida,mostrem seu apoio aos lutadores e compartilhem isto!!! No meu Perfil do Instagram esta esta o link ajudar! #GodToGlory #figtherlife #teamcyborg #evangelistacyborgsantos #bellator158 #London Spanish
Justino writes that Santos suffered a compound skull fracture, and she launched a GoFundMe to help raise money to cover his medical costs.