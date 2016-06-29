Olympic favorite Simone Biles winks at Shawn Johnson in the middle of a routine

19-year-old Simone Biles, the runaway favorite to win the Olympic gold medal in the all-around this summer, won her fourth consecutive all-around gold at the annual P&G Championships by a huge margin. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson was watching Biles' floor routine from the crowd, and she caught Biles winking at her in the middle of her performance.

Yes, @simonebiles we caught the wink ;) hahaha love it! Check out the full video on YouTube! Link in bio above #stlouis2016 #olympics #gymnastics A video posted by Shawn Johnson East (@shawnjohnson) on Jun 28, 2016 at 5:33pm PDT

You can watch Biles' entire performance below.

