A year ago, Draymond Green said Cavs 'suck' during Warriors title celebration

By Nunzio Ingrassia

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 05: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts in the second quarter of Game 2 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at ORACLE Arena on June 5, 2016 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

A year ago, the Golden State Warriors were the ones who were crowned champions. And with that came a celebration in front of their fans, reveling in their Finals win over an injury-depleted Cavaliers squad.

Draymond Green took the moment to rub it in, saying the Cavs "suck" during an interview.

"Klay Thompson, yup," Green said. "Splash Brothers, yup. Cavaliers, NOPE. We won, yeah. They suck, yeah. We here, yup. They not, nope."

Green was paying homage to E-40's "Choices" remix at the time. With the Cavs now the ones on the winning end, we're dying to know if any of their players will have a special message for Draymond.