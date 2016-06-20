Watch Kyrie Irving hit the 3 over Stephen Curry that clinched the Cavaliers' title

There was less than a minute remaining in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, and the score was tied at 89 apiece. Neither team had scored in over three-and-a-half minutes, but Kyrie Irving decided it was time to end the drought.

Stephen Curry was closely contesting, but Irving created enough space to rise up over his defender and knock down a huge three-pointer with 53 seconds left that was ultimately the difference.

"I don't know how close I was to him," Curry said afterward. "I tried to reach at the ball, stay in front of him, make it a tough shot. It was a tough step-back that he just stepped up and made. It doesn't matter how good or bad defense I played, he made the shot. So credit to him. He stepped up and took advantage of the moment. It was not a good feeling turning around and seeing it go in."

The Warriors went scoreless over the final 4:39, and LeBron James tacked on a free throw with 10 seconds left to make it a 93-89 final score, which gave the Cavaliers their first ever NBA title.