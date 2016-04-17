Sports

No bull: The man behind Chicago mascot Benny the Bull is calling it quits

By Andre Vergara

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 15: Benny, the mascot for the Chicago Bulls, performs during a game between the Bulls and the Sacramento Kings at the United Center on March 15, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls defeated the Kings 94-87. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Benny the Bull is retiring.

At least, the man behind the Chicago Bulls' mascot is calling it quits after 12 years of entertaining fans.

"After 12 incredible years, it's come time for me to explore this world, this life, without my fuzzy red friend. In what's been an impossibly difficult choice to make, I've decided that June 30th will be my final day at the Chicago Bulls, where my heart will forever live," Barry Anderson announced on his Facebook page Saturday.

Benny the Bull, the NBA's mascot of the year in 2015, will remain in some shape, the Bulls confirmed to the Chicago Tribune. But we might've seen the last of antics like this: