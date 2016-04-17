No bull: The man behind Chicago mascot Benny the Bull is calling it quits

Benny the Bull is retiring.

At least, the man behind the Chicago Bulls' mascot is calling it quits after 12 years of entertaining fans.

"After 12 incredible years, it's come time for me to explore this world, this life, without my fuzzy red friend. In what's been an impossibly difficult choice to make, I've decided that June 30th will be my final day at the Chicago Bulls, where my heart will forever live," Barry Anderson announced on his Facebook page Saturday.

Benny the Bull, the NBA's mascot of the year in 2015, will remain in some shape, the Bulls confirmed to the Chicago Tribune. But we might've seen the last of antics like this: