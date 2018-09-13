Pictures: Preparations for Hurricane Florence

With mandatory evacuations already issued for parts of three East Coast states, millions of Americans are preparing for what could become one of the most catastrophic hurricanes to hit the Eastern Seaboard in decades.

Sand bags surround homes on North Topsail Beach, North Carolina, Wednesday (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) sand-bags-surround-homes-on-north-topsail-beach,-north-carolina,-wednesday

A high-definition video camera outside the space station captured stark and sobering views of Hurricane Florence, Wednesday (ESA/NASA–A Gerst) a-high-definition-video-camera-outside-the-space-station-captured-stark-and-sobering-views-of-hurricane-florence,-wednesday

Body surfer Andrew Vanotteren crashes into waves from Hurricane Florence on the south beach of Tybee Island, Georgia, Wednesday (AP Photo/Stephen Morton) body-surfer-andrew-vanotteren-crashes-into-waves-from-hurricane-florence-on-the-south-beach-of-tybee-island,-georgia,-wednesday

People arrive in a shelter for Hurricane Florence to pass after evacuating from their nearby homes in Conway, South Carolina, Wednesday (AP Photo/David Goldman) people-arrive-in-a-shelter-for-hurricane-florence-to-pass-after-evacuating-from-their-nearby-homes-in-conway,-south-carolina,-wednesday

Yugonda Sample waits outside of her car as traffic backs up in Newport News, Virginia as people attempt to pickup sandbags, Wednesday (Jonathon Gruenke/The Daily Press via AP) yugonda-sample-waits-outside-of-her-car-as-traffic-backs-up-in-newport-news,-virginia-as-people-attempt-to-pickup-sandbags,-wednesday

Tim Avery pulls boards to the third story of a home as he prepares for Hurricane Florence in Emerald Isle North Carolina, Wednesday (AP Photo/Tom Copeland) tim-avery-pulls-boards-to-the-third-story-of-a-home-as-he-prepares-for-hurricane-florence-in-emerald-isle-north-carolina,-wednesday

Hurricane Florence makes its way to the east coast of the United States, Thursday (NOAA) hurricane-florence-makes-its-way-to-the-east-coast-of-the-united-states,-thursday

Chloe Heeden drags a sandbag to her father's car in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wednesday (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) chloe-heeden-drags-a-sandbag-to-her-father's-car-in-virginia-beach,-virginia,-wednesday

People wait in a shelter for Hurricane Florence to pass after evacuating from their nearby homes, in Conway, South Carolina, Wednesday (AP Photo/David Goldman) people-wait-in-a-shelter-for-hurricane-florence-to-pass-after-evacuating-from-their-nearby-homes,-in-conway,-south-carolina,-wednesday

Workers board up a home while preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, Tuesday (Mark Wilson/Getty Images) workers-board-up-a-home-while-preparing-for-the-arrival-of-hurricane-florence-in-wrightsville-beach,-north-carolina,-tuesday

A home boarded up in preparation for Hurricane Florence in Topsail Beach, North Carolina, Wednesday (FOX News/Tomas Vazquez) a-home-boarded-up-in-preparation-for-hurricane-florence-in-topsail-beach,-north-carolina,-wednesday

Both sides of Interstate 26 flowing westbound toward Columbia in North Charleston, South Carolina, Tuesday (AP Photo/Mic Smith) both-sides-of-interstate-26-flowing-westbound-toward-columbia-in-north-charleston,-south-carolina,-tuesday

Bread shelves are bare as people stock up on food ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence. in Myrtle Beach, SC (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) bread-shelves-are-bare-as-people-stock-up-on-food-ahead-of-the-arrival-of-hurricane-florence.-in-myrtle-beach,-sc

Stores closed in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, Tuesday (Fox News) stores-closed-in-atlantic-beach,-north-carolina,-tuesday

Home Depot employees load plywood ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Tuesday (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) home-depot-employees-load-plywood-ahead-of-the-arrival-of-hurricane-florence-in-myrtle-beach,-south-carolina,-tuesday

Derek Mundy and Kris Crouse board up the Confederate House in preparation for Hurricane Florence in Charleston, South Carolina, Tuesday (AP Photo/Mic Smith) derek-mundy-and-kris-crouse-board-up-the-confederate-house-in-preparation-for-hurricane-florence-in-charleston,-south-carolina,-tuesday

'Hurricane Party' written on plywood covering the window of the Lager Heads Tavern in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, Tuesday (Mark Wilson/Getty Images) 'hurricane-party'-written-on-plywood-covering-the-window-of-the-lager-heads-tavern-in-wrightsville-beach,-north-carolina,-tuesday

A woman walks past a local shop that is prepared for the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, Tuesday (Mark Wilson/Getty Images) a-woman-walks-past-a-local-shop-that-is-prepared-for-the-arrival-of-hurricane-florence-in-wrightsville-beach,-north-carolina,-tuesday