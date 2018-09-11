Pictures: People prepare for Hurricane Florence

With mandatory evacuations already issued for parts of three East Coast states, millions of Americans are preparing for what could become one of the most catastrophic hurricanes to hit the Eastern Seaboard in decades.

Hurricane Florence is seen from the International Space Station, September 10, 2018 (NASA via AP) hurricane-florence-is-seen-from-the-international-space-station,-september-10,-2018

Derek Mundy and Kris Crouse board up the Confederate House in preparation for Hurricane Florence in Charleston, September 11, 2018 (AP Photo/Mic Smith) derek-mundy-and-kris-crouse-board-up-the-confederate-house-in-preparation-for-hurricane-florence-in-charleston,-september-11,-2018

Both sides of Interstate 26 flow westbound toward Columbia in North Charleston, South Carolina, September 11, 2018 (AP Photo/Mic Smith) both-sides-of-interstate-26-flow-westbound-toward-columbia-in-north-charleston,-south-carolina,-september-11,-2018

Home Depot employees load plywood ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, September 11, 2018 (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) home-depot-employees-load-plywood-ahead-of-the-arrival-of-hurricane-florence-in-myrtle-beach,-south-carolina,-september-11,-2018-

Residents of the Isle of Palms, South Carolina, fill sand bags in preparation for Hurricane Florence, September 10, 2018 (AP Photo/Mic Smith) residents-of-the-isle-of-palms,-south-carolina,-fill-sand-bags-in-preparation-for-hurricane-florence,-september-10,-2018

The guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze departs Naval Station Norfolk ahead of Hurricane Florence in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018 (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Wolpert/U.S. Navy via AP) the-guided-missile-destroyer-uss-nitze-departs-naval-station-norfolk-ahead-of-hurricane-florence-in-norfolk,-virginia,-september-10,-2018

People fill sand bags in preparation for Hurricane Florence in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, September 10, 2018 (AP Photo/Mic Smith) people-fill-sand-bags-in-preparation-for-hurricane-florence-in-isle-of-palms,-south-carolina,-september-10,-2018

Waves crash along Avon, North Carolina in the Outer Banks ahead of Hurricane Florence. Florence, September 10, 2018 (DroneBase via AP) waves-crash-along-avon,-north-carolina-in-the-outer-banks-ahead-of-hurricane-florence.-florence,-september-10,-2018