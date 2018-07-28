July 2018 lunar eclipse Around The World
Best pictures of the lunar eclipse
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/
Athens Greece
(Getty Images)
athens-greece
Brasilia Brasil
(AP)
brasilia-brasil
Dresden Germany
(AP)
dresden-germany
Kuala Lumpur
(AP)
kuala-lumpur
Near Athens Greece
(AP)
near-athens-greece
Rome Italy
(AP)
rome-italy
Sydney Australia
(Getty Images)
sydney-australia
Van Turkey
(Getty Images)
van-turkey
Warsaw Poland
(AP)
warsaw-poland
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)