Roman Empire Christian ruins discovered after ISIS pushed out of Syrian city
An ancient Christian site has been discovered in northern Syria.


Limestone Effigy

This appears to be an effigy carved into a limestone building block. This is of a typical Roman style and there are similar busts found in tombs of the period. In tombs it would represent the deceased interred in the tomb.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Fox News)

Sarcophagus

The large artifact in this photo appears to be a sarcophagus, or stone coffin. Its name is derived from two Greek words that mean "flesh eater" because after a few months in the stone box all of the flesh is gone and only bones remain. The stone on the right, which may be a sarcophagus lid, has a cross carved on it. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Fox News)

Greek Inscription

This is a Greek inscription on an architectural block, also from the Roman period. Greek was the common language of the Eastern Roman Empire and was widely known and used in this period. This explains why the New Testament was written in Greek during the Roman Period.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Fox news)

Grave Marker

The center stone with the figure is Roman and might have been a grave marker.

 

(Fox News)

Architectural fragment

This is a Roman architectural fragment with three faces.

 

(Fox News)

Cornice

This appears to be roman architectural fragment of a building cornice.
(Fox News)

Animal Heads

Another Roman architectural fragment. The curved nature of this piece and the animal heads, which may depict lions, could have come from a public fountain.

 

 

(Fox News)

Column base

The base of a Roman column discovered at the ancient site.
(Fox News)

Limestone and basalt figures

This image shows Roman architectural pieces made of limestone and two basalt figures (dark stone).

 

(Fox News)

Tomb

This appears to be a descending staircase - you can clearly see the chisel marks on the surface of the stone wall. During the Roman period tombs were carved into the soft bedrock. These tombs resemble rooms and can be elaborately decorated or simple in form. The cross was carved into the wall after the initial carving, which might indicate a secondary use of the tomb. It is not uncommon for tombs to be reused.  

 

 

 

 

 

(Fox news)

Christian symbol

The tool marks are clear on this wall, as is the Christian symbol (cross), which is roughly carved into the wall.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Fox News)

Roman Tomb

This appears to be a typical Roman-style tomb carved into limestone bedrock. These tombs, with arched ceilings and burial niches, were common in 2ND Century A.D.

 

 

 

 

 

(Fox news)

Geometric Design

This painted decoration is a typical geometric design used in Roman period tombs.

 

(Fox News)

Mosaics

This image shows a large section of a Roman period mosaic with three central figures. Mosaics like this are common in fine Roman villas and public buildings. The figures often are personifications of various attributes.

 

 

 

 

(Fox News)

Barrel Vault

This barrel vault is decorated with a typical geometric design.

 

(Fox News)

