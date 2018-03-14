A look back on the life of renowned physicist Stephen Hawking

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking died Tuesday morning at the age of 76.

Newlyweds Stephen Hawking Elaine Mason pose at their wedding in Cambridge, England, September 16, 1995. Stephen Hawking married Elaine Mason at St. Barnabas Church in Cambridge, England, September 16, 1995. (Reuters) newlyweds-stephen-hawking-elaine-mason-pose-at-their-wedding-in-cambridge,-england,-september-16,-1995.-

Professor Stephen Hawking attends the launch of "Speak to Me" in 1993. "Speak of Me" was an exhibition that explored how new technologies were improving communication for the disabled. (Reuters) professor-stephen-hawking-attends-the-launch-of-"speak-to-me"-in-1993.

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking meets with Microsoft President Bill Gates in 1997. Microsoft President Bill Gates (L), along with University Vice-Chancellor Professor Alec Broers, meets with Professor Stephen Hawking during a trip to Cambridge University October 7, 1997. (Reuters) renowned-physicist-stephen-hawking-meets-with-microsoft-president-bill-gates-in-1997.-

Pope Benedict XVI (R) greets British professor Stephen Hawking during a trip to the Vatican in 2008. During a meeting of sceience academics, British professor Stephen Hawking is met by Pope Benedict XVI. (Reuters) pope-benedict-xvi-(r)-greets-british-professor-stephen-hawking-during-a-trip-to-the-vatican-in-2008.

During a visit to South Africa, Stephen Hawking sat down with former South African President Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg May 15, 2008. Former South African President Nelson Mandela (C) and Stephen Hawking greet each other at Mandela's Foundation office. (Reuters) during-a-visit-to-south-africa,-stephen-hawking-sat-down-with-former-south-african-president-nelson-mandela-in-johannesburg-may-15,-2008.

Stephen Hawking receives the Medal of Freedom from U.S. President Barack Obama at the White House in 2009. U.S. President Barack Obama presented Hawking with the prestigious honor in the East Room of the White House in Washington D.C., August 12, 2009. (Reuters) stephen-hawking-receives-the-medal-of-freedom-from-u.s.-president-barack-obama-at-the-white-house-in-2009.

Stephen hawking poses with his ex-wife Jane Wilde Hawking (C) and the stars of “The Theory of Everything” movie that was based on his life. Jane Wilde Hawking (C) poses with her ex-husband Stephen Hawking and actors Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones as they arrive at the UK Premiere of the film "The Theory of Everything" on December 9, 2014. (Reuters) stephen-hawking-poses-with-his-ex-wife-jane-wilde-hawking-(c)-and-the-stars-of-“the-theory-of-everything”-movie-that-was-based-on-his-life.

Stephen hawking pictured at the UK charity premiere of “Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events.” Physicist Stephen hawking arrives the charity premiere for the movie “Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events” in London on December 16, 2004. (Reuters) stephen-hawking-pictured-at-the-uk-charity-premiere-of-“lemony-snicket's-a-series-of-unfortunate-events.”

Britain's Queen Elizabeth (L) greets Stephen Hawking at a charity event in London During a reception for Leonard Cheshire Disability charity at St James's Palace in London May 29, 2014, Stephen Hawking is met by Britain's Queen Elizabeth. (Reuters) britain's-queen-elizabeth-(l)-greets-stephen-hawking-at-a-charity-event-in-london-