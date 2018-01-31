Super blue blood moon in stunning pictures

Skywatchers were treated to the extremely rare phenomenon of a super blue blood moon on Jan. 31, 2018.

http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

Unusual trifecta The unusual lunar trifecta occured for the first time in North America since 1866. (Gary Hershorn/Fox News) (Gary Hershorn) unusual-trifecta

Moon over Los Angeles A super blue blood moon is seen over Los Angeles on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) moon-over-los-angeles

The moon over the Hollywood Hills A super blue blood moon is seen setting behind the Hollywood Hills. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) the-moon-over-the-hollywood-hills

The moon in Oceanside, California The super blue blood moon comes out of a lunar eclipse as it sets past an ocean pier in Oceanside, California. (REUTERS/Mike Blake) the-moon-in-oceanside,-california

The moon over the Santa Monica Pier A lunar eclipse of a full "Blue Moon" is seen above the ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California. (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson) the-moon-over-the-santa-monica-pier

Rare event The event combined a supermoon when the moon is close to the Earth and the second full moon of the month or ‘blue moon.’ Some viewers also saw a total lunar eclipse, which gave the moon a reddish tint, known as a ‘blood moon.’ In this photo the moon passes into the earth's shadow as seen in Hong Kong (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) rare-event

Las Vegas moon (A partially eclipsed super blue blood moon is shown over the skies in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)) las-vegas-moon

Hong Kong moon Skywatchers set up telescopes on the waterfront for the super blue moon and eclipse in Hong Kong, China Jan. 31, 2018. (REUTERS/Bobby Yip) hong-kong-moon

Night sky While the super blue blood moon was visible in the pre-dawn hours in much of the U.S., other parts of the world viewed the lunar event in the middle of the night. A full moon is seen during a lunar eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia Jan. 31, 2018. (REUTERS/Darren Whiteside) night-sky

American eclipse Hawaii and Alaska had the best seats in North America, along with the Canadian Yukon. The eclipsing blood moon appears above the statue of Kansa Warrior Ad Astra atop the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) american-eclipse

Tokyo eclipse The event was particularly visible in Australia and Asia. The lunar eclipse is seen over Tokyo Skytree in Tokyo Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) tokyo-eclipse

Russian moon The lunar trifecta was visibile in parts of Russia. In this photo the city landmark weather vane in the form of an Angel, fixed atop a spire of the Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral, is silhouetted against the moon partially covered by earth's shadow in St.Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) russian-moon