Super blue blood moon in stunning pictures
Skywatchers were treated to the extremely rare phenomenon of a super blue blood moon on Jan. 31, 2018.
Unusual trifecta
The unusual lunar trifecta occured for the first time in North America since 1866. (Gary Hershorn/Fox News)
(Gary Hershorn)
Moon over Los Angeles
A super blue blood moon is seen over Los Angeles on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
The moon over the Hollywood Hills
A super blue blood moon is seen setting behind the Hollywood Hills. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
The moon in Oceanside, California
The super blue blood moon comes out of a lunar eclipse as it sets past an ocean pier in Oceanside, California. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)
The moon over the Santa Monica Pier
A lunar eclipse of a full "Blue Moon" is seen above the ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California. (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)
Rare event
The event combined a supermoon when the moon is close to the Earth and the second full moon of the month or ‘blue moon.’ Some viewers also saw a total lunar eclipse, which gave the moon a reddish tint, known as a ‘blood moon.’ In this photo the moon passes into the earth's shadow as seen in Hong Kong (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Las Vegas moon
(A partially eclipsed super blue blood moon is shown over the skies in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP))
Hong Kong moon
Skywatchers set up telescopes on the waterfront for the super blue moon and eclipse in Hong Kong, China Jan. 31, 2018. (REUTERS/Bobby Yip)
Night sky
While the super blue blood moon was visible in the pre-dawn hours in much of the U.S., other parts of the world viewed the lunar event in the middle of the night. A full moon is seen during a lunar eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia Jan. 31, 2018. (REUTERS/Darren Whiteside)
American eclipse
Hawaii and Alaska had the best seats in North America, along with the Canadian Yukon. The eclipsing blood moon appears above the statue of Kansa Warrior Ad Astra atop the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Tokyo eclipse
The event was particularly visible in Australia and Asia. The lunar eclipse is seen over Tokyo Skytree in Tokyo Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Russian moon
The lunar trifecta was visibile in parts of Russia. In this photo the city landmark weather vane in the form of an Angel, fixed atop a spire of the Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral, is silhouetted against the moon partially covered by earth's shadow in St.Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
The moon in New York City
The super blue blood moon sets beside the Statue of Liberty as the Staten Island Ferry passes by, Wednesday morning. (Gary Hershorn/Fox News)
(Gary Hershorn)
