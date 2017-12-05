Graphic photos show bloody Faroe Islands whale hunts
Grisly images show whales and dolphins being slaughtered during summer 2017 hunts in the waters around the Faroe Islands.
James Rogers
Pictures taken by volunteers from ocean conservation group Sea Shepherd Global posing as tourists on the Faroe Islands show summer 2017 whale hunts in graphic detail.
Slaughtered whales during a summer 2017 Whale Hunt in the Faroe Islands
Sea Shepherd Global said that its volunteers documented 9 separate hunts, which are known as grindadrap in the local Faroese language. The 9 hunts accounted for the deaths of 198 Atlantic white-sided dolphins and 436 pilot whales, according to the conservation group.
Slaughtered Atlantic white-sided dolphins after a summer 2017 Faroe Islands hunt
Carcasses on a dock after a summer 2017 whale hunt in the Faroe Islands
The Faroe Islands government says that whale meat and blubber of pilot whales have long been a valued part of the Faroes' national diet.
Around 1,700 pilot whales and white-sided dolphins have been caught in the Faroe Islands so far this year, according to the Faroe Islands government.
Faroese authorities say that whaling on the islands is fully sustainable
The islands' government says that the pilot whale population in the eastern North Atlantic is approximately 778,000, of which around 100,000 are around the Faroes.
The ‘spinal lance’ used to kill the whales was designed by a Faroese veterinarian and ensures that the mammals lose consciousness and die within a few seconds, according to the Faroe Islands government.
