Bali volcano's 1963 eruption in pictures

Incredible photos show the devastating impact of the Mount Agung volcanic eruption on the Indonesian island of Bali in 1963.

Mount Agung's volcano smokes after a devastating eruption in Bali, Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia in 1963 (Robert F. Sisson/National Geographic/Getty Images) mount-agung's-volcano-smokes-after-a-devastating-eruption-in-bali,-lesser-sunda-islands,-indonesia-in-1963

People on the slope of Mount Agung after the volcano devastated their village in Bali, Indonesia in 1963 (AP Photo/Horst Faas) people-on-the-slope-of-mount-agung-after-the-volcano-devastated-their-village-in-bali,-indonesia-in-1963

Workers clear ash from a roadway leading to the Besakih Temple after the Mount Agung volcano eruption in Bali, Indonesia in 1963 (AP Photo/Horst Faas) workers-clear-ash-from-a-roadway-leading-to-the-besakih-temple-after-the-mount-agung-volcano-eruption-in-bali,-indonesia-in-1963

Villagers watch the aftermath of the volcano that erupted in 1963 on Mount Agung in Bali, Indonesia (AP Photo/Horst Faas) villagers-watch-the-aftermath-of-the-volcano-that-erupted-in-1963-on-mount-agung-in-bali,-indonesia

Aftermath of the volcano that erupted in 1963 on Mount Agung in Bali, Indonesia (AP Photo/Horst Faas) aftermath-of-the-volcano-that-erupted-in-1963-on-mount-agung-in-bali,-indonesia

Besakih temple on the slope of Mount Agung in Bali, Indonesia during the volcano in 1963 (AP Photo/Horst Faas) besakih-temple-on-the-slope-of-mount-agung-in-bali,-indonesia-during-the-volcano-in-1963