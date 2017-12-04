Supermoon 2017 in pictures
Supermoon wows sky-gazers for only time this year.
A supermoon rises in front of a replica of the Statue of Liberty sitting atop the Liberty Building in Buffalo, N.Y., December 3
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
The moon is seen as is rises in Washington, DC, December 3
(NASA/Bill Ingalls)
An aircraft taking off from Ronald Reagan National Airport is seen passing in front of the moon as it rises in Washington, December 3
(NASA/Bill Ingalls)
A 10-foot long remote controlled flying Santa makes a test flight past a setting moon over the ocean in Carlsbad, California, December 3
( REUTERS/Mike Blake )
The moon rises behind the Uppatasanti Pagoda seen in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, December 3
(AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo)
The moon rises above Whitby Abbey in Whitby, north east England, December 3
(Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
The full moon is pictured behind Christmas lights in Marseille, France, December 3
( REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier )
The full-moon is seen along with Mount Agung volcano, from Amed in Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia, December 4
(REUTERS/Darren Whiteside)
The moon rises over the CN Tower and skyline in Toronto, Ontario, December 2
(Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)
Composite image made from six frames shows the International Space Station as it transits the moon, December 2
(NASA/Joel Kowsky)
