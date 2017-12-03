Supermoon wows sky-gazers all over the world

The Supermoon rises above Whitby Abbey in Whitby, northeast England, Sunday Dec. 3, 2017. The Dec. 3 full moon will be the first of three consecutive supermoons. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
The moon rises over a building in Netanya, Israel, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. The Dec. 3 full moon is the first of three consecutive supermoons. The other two will occur on Jan. 1 and Jan. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
A supermoon rises in front of a replica of the Statue of Liberty sitting atop the Liberty Building in downtown Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. December's full moon appears bigger and brighter in the sky as it sits closer than average to Earth. Sunday's moon is the first of three consecutive supermoons. The next two will occur on Jan. 1, 2018, and Jan. 31. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
The moon rises over Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, after President Donald Trump returned from New York where he attended a trio of fundraisers. The Dec. 3 full moon will be the first of three consecutive supermoons. The two will occur on Jan. 1 and Jan. 31, 2018. A supermoon is a full moon or a new moon that approximately coincides with the closest distance that the moon reaches to Earth in its elliptic orbit, resulting in a larger-than-usual apparent size of the lunar disk as seen from Earth. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)