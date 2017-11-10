The World of Animals
Enjoy these pictures of animals, reptiles, fish, birds and insects from around the globe
An Australian Green Tree frog named "Godzilla" in Sydney, Australia, November 10, 2017
(REUTERS/David Gray)
Mykh, a 1.5-year-old great gray owl, flies through a window during a training session to tame animals in Krasnoyarsk, Russia October 17, 2017
(REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin)
Two Iceland horses play in their paddock in Wehrheim, near Frankfurt, Germany, October 26, 2017
(AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Maya, a six-month-old female raccoon, plays at the Roev Ruchey Zoo in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, October 13, 2017
(REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin)
Giant panda cub Nuan Nuan, 2, plays with bamboo sticks at the Giant Panda Conservation Center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 5, 2017
(AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Baby Sumatran orangutans rescued by border officials after arriving at a wildlife center at Ratchaburi province in Thailand September 13, 2017
(REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa)
A spider sits in its web in Hanau, near Frankfurt, Germany September 20, 2017
(REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)
A newborn Asian elephant with members of its family at the Pairi Daiza wildlife park, a zoo in Brugelette, Belgium September 20, 2017
(REUTERS/Francois Lenoir)
An albino orangutan eating a watermelon at Nyaru Menteng Orangutan Rehabilitation Center in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia
(BOS Foundation via AP)
Aibek, a 2½-month-old male snow leopard cub is let into an outdoor exhibit at the Woodland Park Zoo, September 19, 2017, in Seattle
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Flamingos take refuge in a shelter ahead of the downfall of Hurricane Irma at the zoo in Miami, Florida, September 9, 2017
(REUTERS/Adrees Latif )
A French bulldog speeds across the 50 meter course during the Pug and Bulldog Race 2017 in Wernau, Germany, September 3, 2017
(Daniel Maurer/dpa via AP)
Customs officials display one of 136 pangolins that were being smuggled into Thailand from Malaysia in Bangkok, August. 31
(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
A pink flamingo relaxes with his head in its feathers at the zoo in Erfurt, central Germany, August 29, 2017
(AP Photo/Jens Meyer)
A goat for sale in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 30, 2017
(REUTERS/Beawiharta )
Gorillas sit next to a ruler during a photocall for the annual weigh-in at London Zoo in London, Britain August 24, 2017
(REUTERS/Neil Hall)
A brown bear is seen in a shelter for bears in the village of Berezivka near Zhytomyr, Ukraine, August 15, 2017
(REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)
A rare white moose is spotted in Gunnarskog, Varmland province, Sweden, July 31, 2017
(Tommy Pedersen / TT via AP)
A carp swims on the surface of a pond in the Palmengarten park in Frankfurt, Germany, August 14
(AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A one-week-old baby bonobo clings to its mother at Planckendael zoo in Mechelen, Belgium, August 9, 2017
(REUTERS/Francois Lenoir)
A squirrel monkey rests on a tree branch on a hot day at a zoo in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China July 19, 2017
(REUTERS)
Xing Ya eats his birthday icecake celebrating his 4th birthday at the Ouwehands Zoo in Rhenen, the Netherlands, August 8, 2017
(REUTERS/Michael Kooren)
A Sumatran tiger cools off in her enclosure during a summer day at the Los Angeles Zoo, August 5, 2017
(REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)
Newly-born cheetah cubs and their mother Savannah in their enclosure at Prague Zoo, Czech Republic, July 31, 2017
(REUTERS/David W Cerny)
Flamingo chicks before being fitted with identity rings in the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 29, 2017
(REUTERS/Jon Nazca)
Ice, a four-year-old North American cougar, licks its one-month-old cub at the Royev Ruchey zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, July 26, 201
(REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin)
Macaque monkeys cool off with an ice block on a hot day at a zoo in Hefei, Anhui province, China July 25, 2017
(REUTERS)
A two-month-old male baby elephant chases a bird at the African Safari Zoo in Puebla, Mexico, July 19, 2017
(REUTERS/Edgard Garrido)
An Atlantic Puffin holds a mouthful of sand eels on the island of Skomer, off the coast of Pembrokeshire, Wales, July 18, 2017
(REUTERS/Rebecca Naden)
A rare blue lobster caught by local lobsterman, Greg Ward, on display at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye, N.H., July 18, 2017
(Rich Beauchesne/Portsmouth Herald via AP)
Flamingos in their enclosure at the Hellabrunn Zoo in Munich, Germany, July 17, 2017
(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
An eastern black rhinoceros begins to walk soon after the calf was born at the zoo in Cincinnati, July 17, 2017
(Randy Pairan/Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden via AP)
A new born sea lion with its mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany, July 14, 2017
(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Fiona, a baby Nile hippopotamus, born prematurely January 24, swims with her father Henry at the Cincinnati Zoo, July 11, 2017
(Michelle Curley/Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden via AP)
A researcher holds one of the newborn twin panda cubs born at Shenshuping Panda Base in Wolong, Sichuan province, China, July 10, 2017
(REUTERS)
In this rare sight, a small leopard nurses on a 5-year-old lioness in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area in Tanzania, July 11, 2017
(Joop van der Linde/Ndutu Safari Lodge via AP)
A polar bear plays with ice blocks in its enclosure at a zoo as the temperature reaches 86 Fahrenheit in Budapest, Hungary, July 7, 2017
(Bea Kallos/MTI via AP)
A one-day-old elephant calf Minh-Tan at the zoo in Osnabrueck, Germany, July 5, 2017
(Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)
One of the two Chinese panda bears, Meng Meng and Jiao Qing at the opening of their enclosure at the zoo in Berlin, Germany, July 5, 2017
(AP Photo/Axel Schmidt)
A newly born western lowland gorilla named Ajabu rests on its mother Kira in Philadelphia, June 28, 2017
(Philadelphia Zoo via AP)
A Barbary lion cub, stands next to its father 'Schroeder' at the zoo in Neuwied, Germany, June 26, 2017
(Thomas Frey/dpa via AP)
Bees come in and out from a beehive at beekeeper Leonid Baranenko's bee-garden in the village of Mikhaylovka, Belarus June 24, 2017
(REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko)
A South China tiger cub makes its debut at Guangzhou Zoo in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, June 22, 2017
(REUTERS)
A dog feeds newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandong province, China, June 14, 2017
(REUTERS)
