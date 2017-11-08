Fox News
Graphic photos show bloody Faroe Islands whale hunts
Grisly images show whales and dolphins being slaughtered during summer 2017 hunts in the waters around the Faroe Islands.
Whale hunt

Pictures taken by volunteers from ocean conservation group Sea Shepherd Global posing as tourists on the Faroe Islands show summer 2017 whale hunts in graphic detail. 
(Sea Shepherd Global)

Bloody waters

Pictures taken by volunteers from ocean conservation group Sea Shepherd Global posing as tourists on the Faroe Islands show summer 2017 whale hunts in graphic detail. 
(Sea Shepherd Global)

Slaughtered whales

Slaughtered whales during a summer 2017 Whale Hunt in the Faroe Islands 
(Sea Shepherd Global)

Grindadrap

Sea Shepherd Global said that its volunteers documented 9 separate hunts, which are known as grindadrap in the local Faroese language. The 9 hunts accounted for the deaths of 198 Atlantic white-sided dolphins and 436 pilot whales, according to the conservation group. 
(Sea Shepherd Global)

Atlantic white-sided dolphins

Slaughtered Atlantic white-sided dolphins after a summer 2017 Faroe Islands hunt
(Sea Shepherd Global)

Whale carcasses

Carcasses on a dock after a summer 2017 whale hunt in the Faroe Islands 
(Sea Shepherd Global)

Faroe Islands culture

The Faroe Islands government says that whale meat and blubber of pilot whales have long been a valued part of the Faroes' national diet.
(Sea Shepherd Global)

1,700 whales and dolphins

Around 1,700 pilot whales and white-sided dolphins have been caught in the Faroe Islands so far this year, according to the Faroe Islands government.
(Sea Shepherd Global)

Sustainability

Faroese authorities say that whaling on the islands is fully sustainable
(Sea Shepherd Global)

Pilot whale population

The islands' government says that the pilot whale population in the eastern North Atlantic is approximately 778,000, of which around 100,000 are around the Faroes.
(Sea Shepherd Global)

Spinal lance

The ‘spinal lance’ used to kill the whales was designed by a Faroese veterinarian and ensures that the mammals lose consciousness and die within a few seconds, according to the Faroe Islands government.
(Sea Shepherd Global)

