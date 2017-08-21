Fox News
Solar Eclipse

Solar eclipse 2017 in pictures
The ‘Great American’ eclipse making its way across the U.S. Monday
The sun is eclipsed by the moon over top of the Empire State Building in New York City, August 21

(FOX News/Gary Hershorn)

A total solar eclipse is seen above Madras, Oregon, August 21

(REUTERS/Aubrey Gemignani/NASA)

A multiple exposure image shows the solar eclipse from Clingmans Dome in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee

(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

The moon passes in front of the sun for a total solar eclipse in Farmington, Missouri

(Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP)

Tanner Person and Josh Blinkwatch a total solar eclipse atop Carroll Rim Trail at Painted Hills near Mitchell, Oregon

(REUTERS/Adrees Latif)

The solar eclipse totality over the Orchard Dale historical farm near Hopkinsville, Kentucky

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The solar eclipse as seen from an Alaska Airlines commercial jet at 40,000 feet above the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Depoe Bay, Oregon

(REUTERS/Jim Urquhart)

The moon passes in front of the sun during the partial phase of a total eclipse near Useful, Missouri

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Multiple exposure photograph of the phases of a partial solar eclipse over the Gateway Arch in St. Louis

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Griffin O'Roak watches the rising sun with his homemade eclipse viewer at a gathering of eclipse viewers in Salem, Oregon

(AP Photo/Don Ryan)

A partial solar eclipse is seen near the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island in New York

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Piper Truza watches a phase of a partial solar eclipse visible in Detroit

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Ivanka Trump, first lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, and their son Barron Trump view the solar eclipse at the White House

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

People watch the solar eclipse on 5th Avenue in New York

(FOX News/Gary Hershorn)

Tim Burt uses a paper pate to hold his solar eclipse viewing glasses in place in Hopkinsville, Kentucky

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Jonathan Billing, Mary Ludwig, and Emily Ludwig, watch the solar eclipse from the roof of their vehicle in Hopkinsville, Kentucky

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The International Space Station as it transits the Sun at roughly five miles per second during partial solar eclipse, near Banner, Wyoming

(Joel Kowsky/NASA)

Shadows from a near total solar eclipse are projected on a sidewalk as a pedestrian passes in Atlanta

(AP Photo/David Goldman)

Madison the dog watches the solar eclipse in Nashville, Tennessee

(REUTERS/Harrison McClary)

