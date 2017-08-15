America prepares for the solar eclipse
On August 21 millions of people across the United States will see a total eclipse of the sun
In preparation for the Solar Eclipse, t-shirts commemorating the day are shown in Depoe Bay, Oregon, August 9
(REUTERS/Jane Ross)
Solar eclipse glasses that will be handed out by the community are pictured in Depoe Bay, Oregon, August 8
(REUTERS/Jane Ross)
Amateur astronomer Mike Conley practices with the telescope he will use to document the total solar eclipse, at his home in Salem, Oregon
(AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)
A graphic explaining the total solar eclipse
(AP Photo)
A parking sign for people visiting for the solar eclipse in Depoe Bay, Oregon, August 9
(REUTERS/Jane Ross)
Solar eclipse sunglasses are pictured in Los Angeles, California, August 8
(REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)
Teams from the Universities of Bridgeport and Hartford test sending a camera into the stratosphere to photograph the solar eclipse
(AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)
