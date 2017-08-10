Stunning pictures of solar eclipses

As the US prepares for a total eclipse of the sun here is a look at previous eclipses around the world

Tourists watch the sun being blocked by the moon during a solar eclipse in the Australian outback town of Lyndhurst, December 4, 2002 (REUTERS/David Gray) tourists-watch-the-sun-being-blocked-by-the-moon-during-a-solar-eclipse-in-the-australian-outback-town-of-lyndhurst,-december-4,-2002

Students try to view a partial solar eclipse through thick fog at 'Halde Hoheward' in Herten, Germany, March 20, 2015 (REUTERS/Ina Fassbender) students-try-to-view-a-partial-solar-eclipse-through-thick-fog-at-'halde-hoheward'-in-herten,-germany,--march-20,-2015

The moon passes between the sun and the earth during an annular solar eclipse seen from Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, January 26, 2009 (REUTERS/Beawiharta) the-moon-passes-between-the-sun-and-the-earth-during-an-annular-solar-eclipse-seen-from-bandar-lampung,-indonesia,-january-26,-2009

People look at a total solar eclipse on Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015 (REUTERS/Haakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB scanpix) people-look-at-a-total-solar-eclipse-on-svalbard,-norway,-march-20,-2015

A combination photograph shows the beginning to the end of a total solar eclipse as seen from Ternate Island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016 (REUTERS/Beawiharta) a-combination-photograph-shows-the-beginning-to-the-end-of-a-total-solar-eclipse-as-seen-from-ternate-island,-indonesia,-march-9,-2016

A man projects an image of the sun onto his hand during a partial solar eclipse seen outside Valletta, Malta, March 29, 2006 (REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi) a-man-projects-an-image-of-the-sun-onto-his-hand-during-a-partial-solar-eclipse-seen-outside-valletta,-malta,-march-29,-2006

The moon passes between the earth and the sun to cause an annular solar eclipse as seen from Segovia, Spain October 3, 2005 (REUTERS/Victor Fraile) the-moon-passes-between-the-earth-and-the-sun-to-cause-an-annular-solar-eclipse-as-seen-from-segovia,-spain-october-3,-2005

Indian students use welders masks to view the annular solar eclipse over the southern Indian city of Chennai, October 3, 2005 (REUTERS/Babu) indian-students-use-welders-masks-to-view-the-annular-solar-eclipse-over-the-southern-indian-city-of-chennai,-october-3,-2005

Two men watch an annular solar eclipse in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, January 15, 2010 (REUTERS/Donald Chan) two-men-watch-an-annular-solar-eclipse-in-zhengzhou,-henan-province,-china,-january-15,-2010

A view from a plane of the solar eclipse above the waters of the Norwegian Sea, March 20, 2015 (REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin) a-view-from-a-plane-of-the-solar-eclipse-above-the-waters-of-the-norwegian-sea,-march-20,-2015

A total solar eclipse occurs over Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015 (REUTERS/Haakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB scanpix ) a-total-solar-eclipse-occurs-over-svalbard,-norway,-march-20,-2015

People watch and take pictures of the solar eclipse on the beach on Ternate Island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016 (REUTERS/Beawiharta) people-watch-and-take-pictures-of-the-solar-eclipse-on-the-beach-on-ternate-island,-indonesia,-march-9,-2016

A seagull is silhouetted against the sun at dawn during a partial solar eclipse on Guadalmar beach in Malaga January 4, 2011 (REUTERS/Jon Nazca) a-seagull-is-silhouetted-against-the-sun-at-dawn-during-a-partial-solar-eclipse-on-guadalmar-beach-in-malaga-january-4,-2011

A man using a special filter observes a partial solar eclipse in Riga, Latvia, August 1, 2008 (REUTERS/Ints Kalnins) a-man-using-a-special-filter-observes-a-partial-solar-eclipse-in-riga,-latvia,-august-1,-2008

A partial solar eclipse is seen above a mosque in Oxford, England, March 20, 2015 (REUTERS/Eddie Keogh) a-partial-solar-eclipse-is-seen-above-a-mosque-in-oxford,-england,-march-20,-2015

The moon passes between the sun and the earth during a solar eclipse in Valparaiso City, Chile, July 11, 2010 (REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez) the-moon-passes-between-the-sun-and-the-earth-during-a-solar-eclipse-in-valparaiso-city,-chile,-july-11,-2010

A partial solar eclipse is seen over the city of Warsaw, Poland, January 4, 2011 (REUTERS/Kacper Pempel) a-partial-solar-eclipse-is-seen-over-the-city-of-warsaw,-poland,-january-4,-2011