Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

Solar Eclipse

Stunning pictures of solar eclipses
As the US prepares for a total eclipse of the sun here is a look at previous eclipses around the world
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/

Tourists watch the sun being blocked by the moon during a solar eclipse in the Australian outback town of Lyndhurst, December 4, 2002

(REUTERS/David Gray)

Students try to view a partial solar eclipse through thick fog at 'Halde Hoheward' in Herten, Germany, March 20, 2015

(REUTERS/Ina Fassbender)

The moon passes between the sun and the earth during an annular solar eclipse seen from Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, January 26, 2009

(REUTERS/Beawiharta)

People look at a total solar eclipse on Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015

(REUTERS/Haakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB scanpix)

A combination photograph shows the beginning to the end of a total solar eclipse as seen from Ternate Island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016

(REUTERS/Beawiharta)

A man projects an image of the sun onto his hand during a partial solar eclipse seen outside Valletta, Malta, March 29, 2006

(REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi)

The moon passes between the earth and the sun to cause an annular solar eclipse as seen from Segovia, Spain October 3, 2005

(REUTERS/Victor Fraile)

Indian students use welders masks to view the annular solar eclipse over the southern Indian city of Chennai, October 3, 2005

(REUTERS/Babu)

Two men watch an annular solar eclipse in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, January 15, 2010

(REUTERS/Donald Chan)

A view from a plane of the solar eclipse above the waters of the Norwegian Sea, March 20, 2015

(REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin)

A total solar eclipse occurs over Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015

(REUTERS/Haakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB scanpix )

People watch and take pictures of the solar eclipse on the beach on Ternate Island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016

(REUTERS/Beawiharta)

A seagull is silhouetted against the sun at dawn during a partial solar eclipse on Guadalmar beach in Malaga January 4, 2011

(REUTERS/Jon Nazca)

A man using a special filter observes a partial solar eclipse in Riga, Latvia, August 1, 2008

(REUTERS/Ints Kalnins)

A partial solar eclipse is seen above a mosque in Oxford, England, March 20, 2015

(REUTERS/Eddie Keogh)

The moon passes between the sun and the earth during a solar eclipse in Valparaiso City, Chile, July 11, 2010

(REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez)

A partial solar eclipse is seen over the city of Warsaw, Poland, January 4, 2011

(REUTERS/Kacper Pempel)

A man and his camel walk past the sun as it is blocked by the moon during a solar eclipse in Gaotai, Gansu province, China, August 1, 2008

(REUTERS/Aly Song)

Stunning pictures of solar eclipses

As the US prepares for a total eclipse of the sun here is a look at previous eclipses around the world

More From Our Sponsors