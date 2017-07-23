Fox News
SCIENCE

The World of Animals
Enjoy these pictures of animals, reptiles, fish, birds and insects from around the globe
A squirrel monkey rests on a tree branch on a hot day at a zoo in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China July 19, 2017

(REUTERS)

A two-month-old male baby elephant chases a bird at the African Safari Zoo in Puebla, Mexico, July 19, 2017

(REUTERS/Edgard Garrido)

An Atlantic Puffin holds a mouthful of sand eels on the island of Skomer, off the coast of Pembrokeshire, Wales, July 18, 2017

(REUTERS/Rebecca Naden)

A rare blue lobster caught by local lobsterman, Greg Ward, on display at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye, N.H., July 18, 2017

(Rich Beauchesne/Portsmouth Herald via AP)

Flamingos in their enclosure at the Hellabrunn Zoo in Munich, Germany, July 17, 2017

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

An eastern black rhinoceros begins to walk soon after the calf was born at the zoo in Cincinnati, July 17, 2017

(Randy Pairan/Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden via AP)

A new born sea lion with its mother in their enclosure at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany, July 14, 2017

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Fiona, a baby Nile hippopotamus, born prematurely January 24, swims with her father Henry at the Cincinnati Zoo, July 11, 2017

(Michelle Curley/Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden via AP)

A researcher holds one of the newborn twin panda cubs born at Shenshuping Panda Base in Wolong, Sichuan province, China, July 10, 2017

(REUTERS)

In this rare sight, a small leopard nurses on a 5-year-old lioness in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area in Tanzania, July 11, 2017

(Joop van der Linde/Ndutu Safari Lodge via AP)

A polar bear plays with ice blocks in its enclosure at a zoo as the temperature reaches 86 Fahrenheit in Budapest, Hungary, July 7, 2017

(Bea Kallos/MTI via AP)

A one-day-old elephant calf Minh-Tan at the zoo in Osnabrueck, Germany, July 5, 2017

(Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

One of the two Chinese panda bears, Meng Meng and Jiao Qing at the opening of their enclosure at the zoo in Berlin, Germany, July 5, 2017

(AP Photo/Axel Schmidt)

A newly born western lowland gorilla named Ajabu rests on its mother Kira in Philadelphia, June 28, 2017

(Philadelphia Zoo via AP)

A Barbary lion cub, stands next to its father 'Schroeder' at the zoo in Neuwied, Germany, June 26, 2017

(Thomas Frey/dpa via AP)

Bees come in and out from a beehive at beekeeper Leonid Baranenko's bee-garden in the village of Mikhaylovka, Belarus June 24, 2017

(REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko)

A South China tiger cub makes its debut at Guangzhou Zoo in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, June 22, 2017

(REUTERS)

A dog feeds newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandong province, China, June 14, 2017

(REUTERS)

