Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

Oceans

Massive iceberg breaks off from Antarctica
NASA satellite images show the growth of the crack in the Larsen C ice shelf in the Antarctic Peninsula, from 2006 to 2017.
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/

The crack in the ice shelf on December 31, 2006

(NASA/USGS Landsat)

November 5, 2009

(NASA/USGS Landsat)

November 11, 2011

(NASA/USGS Landsat)

November 8, 2013

(NASA/USGS Landsat)

January 11, 2014

(NASA/USGS Landsat)

November 2, 2014

(NASA/USGS Landsat)

February 2, 2016

(NASA/USGS Landsat)

September 29, 2016

(NASA/USGS Landsat)

March 8, 2017

(NASA/USGS Landsat)

Massive iceberg breaks off from Antarctica

NASA satellite images show the growth of the crack in the Larsen C ice shelf in the Antarctic Peninsula, from 2006 to 2017.

More From Our Sponsors