Massive iceberg breaks off from Antarctica

NASA satellite images show the growth of the crack in the Larsen C ice shelf in the Antarctic Peninsula, from 2006 to 2017.

http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

The crack in the ice shelf on December 31, 2006 (NASA/USGS Landsat) the-crack-in-the-ice-shelf-on-december-31,-2006

November 5, 2009 (NASA/USGS Landsat) november-5,-2009

November 11, 2011 (NASA/USGS Landsat) november-11,-2011

November 8, 2013 (NASA/USGS Landsat) november-8,-2013

January 11, 2014 (NASA/USGS Landsat) january-11,-2014

November 2, 2014 (NASA/USGS Landsat) november-2,-2014

February 2, 2016 (NASA/USGS Landsat) february-2,-2016

September 29, 2016 (NASA/USGS Landsat) september-29,-2016