Images of Jupiter by NASA's Juno spacecraft

A look back at some of the stunning Jupiter images taken by NASA's Juno spacecraft.

Juno and the Great Red Spot This illustration depicts NASA's Juno spacecraft in orbit above Jupiter’s Great Red Spot. (NASA/JPL-Caltech) juno-and-the-great-red-spot

Jupiter’s Great Red Spot Swallows Earth Measuring in at 10,159 miles in width (as of April 3, 2017) Jupiter’s Great Red Spot is 1.3 times as wide as Earth. (NASA/JPL-Caltech) jupiter’s-great-red-spot-swallows-earth

The ‘Face’ of Jupiter JunoCam images aren’t just for art and science – sometimes they are processed to bring a chuckle. This image, processed by citizen scientist Jason Major, is titled “Jovey McJupiterface.” By rotating the image 180 degrees and orienting it from south up, two white oval storms turn into eyeballs, and the “face” of Jupiter is revealed. The original image was acquired by JunoCam on NASA’s Juno spacecraft on May 19, 2017 at 11:20 a.m. PT (2: 20 p.m. ET) from an altitude of 12,075 miles. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Jason Major) the-‘face’-of-jupiter

Closer View of Jupiter's South Tropical Zone A close view of the bright clouds that dot Jupiter’s south tropical zone, as seen by NASA’s Juno spacecraft. (NASA/JPL-Caltech) closer-view-of-jupiter's-south-tropical-zone

Jupiter's South Pole This image shows Jupiter’s south pole, as seen by NASA’s Juno spacecraft from an altitude of 32,000 miles. The oval features are cyclones, up to 600 miles in diameter. Multiple images taken with the JunoCam instrument on three separate orbits were combined to show all areas. (NASA/JPL-Caltech) jupiter's-south-pole

Close-up of Jupiter's Clouds Close-up of enhanced-color image of Jupiter’s clouds obtained by NASA’s Juno spacecraft. (NASA/JPL-Caltech) close-up-of-jupiter's-clouds

Jupiter’s Little Red Spot This view of Jupiter, taken by the JunoCam imager of NASA’s Juno spacecraft, highlights Oval BA. (NASA/JPL-Caltech) jupiter’s-little-red-spot

The Edge of Jupiter This enhanced color Jupiter image, taken by the JunoCam imager on NASA’s Juno spacecraft, showcases several interesting features on the apparent edge (limb) of the planet. (NASA/JPL-Caltech) the-edge-of-jupiter

Sequence of Juno Spacecraft's Close Approach to Jupiter This sequence of enhanced-color images shows how quickly the viewing geometry changes for NASA’s Juno spacecraft as it swoops by Jupiter. The images were obtained by JunoCam. (NASA/JPL-Caltech) sequence-of-juno-spacecraft's-close-approach-to-jupiter

Jupiter’s Swirling ‘Pearl’ Storm This image, taken by the JunoCam imager on NASA’s Juno spacecraft, highlights a swirling storm just south of one of the white oval storms on Jupiter. (NASA/JPL-Caltech) jupiter’s-swirling-‘pearl’-storm

Jovian Art NASA’s Juno spacecraft skimmed the upper wisps of Jupiter’s atmosphere when JunoCam snapped this image on Feb. 2 at 5:13 a.m. PT (8:13 a.m. ET), from an altitude of about 9,000 miles above the giant planet’s swirling cloudtops. (NASA/JPL-Caltech) jovian-art

Jupiter Wallpaper When team members from NASA’s Juno mission invited the public to process JunoCam images, they did not anticipate that they would receive back such beautiful, creative expressions of art. The oranges and grayed-out regions of blue-green in this tiled and color-enhanced image resemble a color scheme much like Romantic era paintings, but more abstract. The lack of discreet objects to focus on allows the mind to seek familiar Earthly shapes, and the brightest spots seem to draw the eye. Citizen scientist Eric Jorgensen created this Jovian artwork with a JunoCam image taken when the spacecraft was at an altitude of 11,100 miles above Jupiter’s cloudtops on Dec. 11, 2016 at 9:22 a.m. PT (12:22 p.m. ET). (NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Eric Jorgensen) jupiter-wallpaper

Crescent Jupiter with the Great Red Spot This image of a crescent Jupiter and the iconic Great Red Spot was created by a citizen scientist (Roman Tkachenko) using data from Juno's JunoCam instrument. (NASA/JPL-Caltech) crescent-jupiter-with-the-great-red-spot