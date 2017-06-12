Fox News
A Weekend with the Strawberry Moon in New York City
Three clear days over the weekend gave New Yorkers a beautiful view of the Strawberry Moon
The moon rises over One World Trade Center in lower Manhattan as seen from West Orange, NJ on Saturday

(Fox News/Gary Hershorn)

The full moon rising over 42nd Street on Friday evening as seen from Weehawken, NJ

(Fox News/Gary Hershorn)

The moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty Sunday night as seen from Liberty State Park in Jersey City, NJ

(Fox News/Gary Hershorn)

Saturday night's moonrise over lower Manhattan in New York City

(Fox News/Gary Hershorn)

The full moon rising over 42nd Street with the Empire State Building lit in green Friday night

(Fox News/Gary Hershorn)

Lady Liberty and the rising moon on Sunday

(Fox News/Gary Hershorn)

The moon rising over the skyline of lower Manhattan on Saturday

(Fox News/Gary Hershorn)

The moon rising past the torch of the Statue of Liberty Sunday evening

(Fox News/Gary Hershorn)

