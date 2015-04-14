Zoo babies: Cute new arrivals

Spring has sprung and the sunnier weather marks the perfect time for a cuteness overload on your computer screen. From baby giraffes to a 'joey' koala to an infant echidna, here are 10 of the cutest baby zoo animals to brighten your day.

Orangutan, Zoo in Berlin Check out Rieke, a three-week-old female orangutan. Here is Rieke being shown off to the media during an event at the Zoo in Berlin Feb. 6, 2015. (REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch) orangutan,-zoo-in-berlin

Sri Lankan baby leopards, zoo in Maubeuge Here are two unnamed female Sri Lankan female baby leopards. This cuddly twosome are pictured at a zoo in Maubeuge Aug. 12, 2014. (REUTERS/Yves Herman) sri-lankan-baby-leopards,-zoo-in-maubeuge

Koala, zoo in Duisburg, Germany This baby koala "joey" is held up to its mother, Eola (R). The Australian pair are pictured in a zoo in the western German city of Duisburg on Jan. 22, 2014. (REUTERS/Ina Fassbender) koala,-zoo-in-duisburg,-germany

Bonus pic: Koala, again We couldn't resist including another shot of the baby koala. Pictured at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany. (REUTERS/Ina Fassbender) bonus-pic:-koala,-again

Kangaroo, zoo in Duisburg, Germany Meet Bennett, an albino baby kangaroo. Bennett is being carried by his mother at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany June 22, 2012. (REUTERS/Ina Fassbender) kangaroo,-zoo-in-duisburg,-germany

Hippo, Prague Zoo Check out this sweet newborn hippo at its enclosure at the Prague Zoo June 8, 2011. (REUTERS/David W Cerny) hippo,-prague-zoo

Gorilla, Brookfield Zoo, Brookfield, Illinois This two-day old female western lowland gorilla nuzzles up to her mother Koola. The pair are in their enclosure at the Brookfield Zoo in Brookfield, Illinois Nov. 6, 2013. (REUTERS/Jim Young) gorilla,-brookfield-zoo,-brookfield,-illinois

Giraffe, Royev Ruchey zoo in Siberia This three-week-old giraffe cub feeds at the Royev Ruchey zoo in the suburbs of Krasnoyarsk, Siberia Nov. 6, 2014. (REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin ) giraffe,-royev-ruchey-zoo-in-siberia

Elephant, Budapest Zoo, Budapest, Hungary This one week old baby Asian elephant stands next to its mother at the Budapest zoo in Hungary Feb. 21, 2013. (REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh) elephant,-budapest-zoo,-budapest,-hungary

Echidna, Taronga Zoo, Sydney, Australia This might be the strangest animal featured -- meet Bo, a 55-day-old baby Echidna, otherwise known as a "puggle." Bo is pictured at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia Nov. 1, 2012. (REUTERS/Tim Wimborne ) echidna,-taronga-zoo,-sydney,-australia