Zoo babies: Cute new arrivals

Check out Rieke, a three-week-old female orangutan. Here is Rieke being shown off to the media during an event at the Zoo in Berlin Feb. 6, 2015.
Here are two unnamed female Sri Lankan female baby leopards. This cuddly twosome are pictured at a zoo in Maubeuge Aug. 12, 2014.
This baby koala "joey" is held up to its mother, Eola (R). The Australian pair are pictured in a zoo in the western German city of Duisburg on Jan. 22, 2014.
We couldn't resist including another shot of the baby koala. Pictured at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany.
Meet Bennett, an albino baby kangaroo. Bennett is being carried by his mother at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany June 22, 2012.
Check out this sweet newborn hippo at its enclosure at the Prague Zoo June 8, 2011.
This two-day old female western lowland gorilla nuzzles up to her mother Koola. The pair are in their enclosure at the Brookfield Zoo in Brookfield, Illinois Nov. 6, 2013.
This three-week-old giraffe cub feeds at the Royev Ruchey zoo in the suburbs of Krasnoyarsk, Siberia Nov. 6, 2014.
This one week old baby Asian elephant stands next to its mother at the Budapest zoo in Hungary Feb. 21, 2013.
This might be the strangest animal featured -- meet Bo, a 55-day-old baby Echidna, otherwise known as a "puggle." Bo is pictured at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia Nov. 1, 2012.
Last but not least: Here's a one-month old baby owl-faced monkey, under the watchful care of its mother, Jimmel. These two are seen at the zoo in Antwerp, Belgium April 10, 2014.
Spring has sprung and the sunnier weather marks the perfect time for a cuteness overload on your computer screen. From baby giraffes to a 'joey' koala to an infant echidna, here are 10 of the cutest baby zoo animals to brighten your day.