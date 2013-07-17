Nature bears all: Webcams offer glimpse into lives of wild animals

Pandas
Who can resist these cuddly bears playing on Explore.org's Panda Toddler Cam? Watch them play at the Biefengxia Panda Reserve and Research Center in China.
Chinese Sturgeon
This 140-million-year-old species is nearly extinct. The Chinese government has been making attempts to artificially reproducing them. Watch them live here.
Jellyfish
Natives of Japan, the sea nettles glide beautifully through water at the Vancouver Aquarium. Watch them dance here.
Puffin Burrow
Sneak a peek at the burrow of an Atlantic puffin.
Brown Bears
Watch brown bears in Alaska hunt for their salmon.
Nene Bird
By 1950, there were fewer than 50 remaining of these birds in Hawaii. Now Park Rangers are trying to bring them back. Watch them here.
Elephants
Step into the wild and see what life is like for the endangered Tanzanian elephants.
Osprey
On April 26, 2013 two birds dubbed Rachel and Steve became the proud parents to three after Rachel laid her eggs.
Watch them raise their babies through the summer in Hogs Island, ME on Explore.org.
Grey Seals
These adorable seals may have migrated for the season, but you can still watch highlights on Explore.org.
Explore.org has set up cameras across the world so you can watch animals in action live, streamed online. You can watch endangered tigers, beluga whales, great horned owls and many more wild animals in their natural habitats on their website. Here are a few wild animals caught on camera.