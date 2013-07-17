Fox News
Nature bears all: Webcams offer glimpse into lives of wild animals
Explore.org has set up cameras across the world so you can watch animals in action live, streamed online. You can watch endangered tigers, beluga whales, great horned owls and many more wild animals in their natural habitats on their website. Here are a few wild animals caught on camera.

pandassleeping

Pandas

Who can resist these cuddly bears playing on Explore.org's Panda Toddler Cam? Watch them play at the Biefengxia Panda Reserve and Research Center in China.

(Explore.org)

chinaendang

Chinese Sturgeon

This 140-million-year-old species is nearly extinct. The Chinese government has been making attempts to artificially reproducing them. Watch them live here.

(Explore.org)

jellyfish

Jellyfish

Natives of Japan, the sea nettles glide beautifully through water at the Vancouver Aquarium. Watch them dance here.

(Explore.org)

puffinburrow

Puffin Burrow

Sneak a peek at the burrow of an Atlantic puffin.

(Explore.org)

bearfish

Brown Bears

Watch brown bears in Alaska hunt for their salmon.

(Explore.org)

usendangeredbird

Nene Bird

By 1950, there were fewer than 50 remaining of these birds in Hawaii. Now Park Rangers are trying to bring them back. Watch them here.

(Explore.org)

elephants

Elephants

Step into the wild and see what life is like for the endangered Tanzanian elephants.

(Explore.org)

ospry

Osprey

On April 26, 2013 two birds dubbed Rachel and Steve became the proud parents to three after Rachel laid her eggs.

Watch them raise their babies through the summer in Hogs Island, ME on Explore.org.

 

(Explore.org)

greyseal

Grey Seals

These adorable seals may have migrated for the season, but you can still watch highlights on Explore.org.

(Explore.org)

