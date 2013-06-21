Homely Hounds: World's ugliest dog contenders

They're not the prettiest pooches, but these homely hounds may win a beauty contest anyway: The 25th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest is being held today at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif. See some of the contestants here, and learn more at the official website.

Ugly_Dog_2013___Rascal

March 2006 Sunnyvale, Ca. USAHere is some info on Rascal, The Worlds Ugliest Dog. Rascal, The only living and competing Ugly dog to hold the coveted "Ring of Champions" title which makes him the current "World's Ugliest Dog". Rascal is a very healthy 7.lb 8 years old pure bred Chinese Crested. We do NOT shave him; he is naturally and completely hairless except for his Mohawk and a little hair on his tail and feet. He is complete with ugly dog warts and freckles. Rascal has a lack of teeth, so he cant keep his tongue in his mouth, and his face appears crooked at times. Owned by Actor, Dane Andrew of Sunnyvale, Ca. USA. Rascal is Ugly Dog Royalty being from a dynasty of ugly with his Mom, Grandmother, and Grandfather all who have held the title of "The World's Ugliest Dog". Rascals Grandfather "Chi Chi" is in the Guinness Book of World Records for winning the most ugly dog contests and was undefeated with 7 ugly dog wins. He may be the only dog along with Rascals Mom Mai Tai to receive a Mayoral proclamation.Some people are calling him a Space Alien, and even nicknamed, Hairless Potter, but to us he is just our loving little Family member.Rascal was ugly enough that Jay Leno had him on the NBC Tonight Show before he had ever even won his 2002 title, since then he has done several more TV shows and has been cast in 3 horror movies, one with the Scream Queen, Brinke Stevens.Rascal has a cartoon strip on the way, called The Ugliest Dog.

(World's Ugliest Dog Contest)

ugly_dog_2013___rascal