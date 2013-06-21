Homely Hounds: World's ugliest dog contenders
They're not the prettiest pooches, but these homely hounds may win a beauty contest anyway: The 25th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest is being held today at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif. See some of the contestants here, and learn more at the official website.
23 dogs are battling for the title of "world's ugliest" at the 25th annual contest in Sonoma-Marin Fair in California, include pedigree and mutt mixes of Chihauhua, Chinese Crested, Boxer, Terrier, Pugs, Poodles, and Peruvian. Meet some of these beauties here.
Ugly_Dog_2013___Boolah
And here's Bootah. Nice tongue, pal.
Ugly_Dog_2013___Eliie_Mae
A face on Ellie Mae's mother could love.
Ugly_Dog_2013___Isaboo
Isaboo appears in need of a haircut.
Ugly_Dog_2013___chupee
Nice sweater, Chupee.
Ugly_Dog_2013___Cyndy_Loo
Cyndy Loo sports the latest fashion look, straight off the runways of Milan.
Ugly_Dog_2013___Creature
Creature is more in dire need of a dentist than any dog in history.
Ugly_Dog_2013___Monkey_Man
Monkey Man sports the wind-blown look.
Ugly_Dog_2013___Icky
Who do you think you're looking at, Icky?
Ugly_Dog_2013___Josie
Josie poses for the camera.
Ugly_Dog_2013___Penny
Her name is Penny, but the smile is priceless.
Ugly_Dog_2013___Rascal
Rascal
Ugly_Dog_2013___Poloka
Poloka: ugly or merely homely? You decide.
Ugly_Dog_2013___Trixie
Why so sad, Trixie?
Ugly_Dog_2013___Samson
A bit too long under the hair dryer, Samson?
Ugly_Dog_2013___Rue
Ugly_Dog_2013___Reggie
Looking good, Reggie.
Ugly_Dog_2013___Sophia
Sophia proves ugly comes in all sorts of shapes and sizes.
Ugly_Dog_2013___Eleanor
Just woke up, Eleanor?
Ugly_Dog_2013___Princess_Abby
We call those "prince Charles ears," seen here on Princess Abby.
Ugly_Dog_2013___Grovie2
Grovie poses for the photographer.
Ugly_Dog_2013___Scamp
Meet Scamp.
World_s_Ugliest_Dogs_book_cover
Meet all the muts in the new book on beauty-challenged beasts, coming soon to bookstores everywhere.
Ugly_Dog_2013___Addison
This little prince is named Addison.
