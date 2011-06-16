Animal Criminals: From Klepto Cats to Breaking and Entering Bears

Vervet monkeys were introduced to the Caribbean Island of St. Kitts as pets in the 17th century, when they were brought over with slaves from Africa. The wild vervets had developed a liking for alcohol in the form of fermenting sugar cane in the fields of the rum-producing island.
In modern times these alcoholic monkeys roam the beaches waiting for vacationers to leave their drinks.
This phenomenon has become so common place that research was done on the monkeys to test the effects of alcohol on primates giving insight into our own drunken tendencies. Scientists found that animals divide into four main categories: binge drinkers, steady drinkers, social drinkers, and the teetotaller.
Dusty appears to be an ordinary household cat. But by night, Dusty becomes the "Klepto Cat," a feline infamous for its countless neighborhood thefts.
Dusty's hapless owner sits amidst piles of the criminal cat's spoils. Over the years, she estimates that Dusty has stolen over 600 items.
Night vision cameras set up by Animal Planet show Dusty in action as he returns from yet another victim, with another stolen item in his mouth.
On a good night, Dusty can steal over 10 items.
A bear that likes supreme pizza? A local black bear is believed responsible for about 21 break-ins in the Red Lodge area in south-central Montana. In the most recent heist, Market Rosin awoke at about 1:30 a.m. to find the bumbling beast with his head in his freezer munching on a pizza.
Some Chacma baboons in Cape Town have also turned to a life of crime. Getting "baboon-jacked" as it's being called, is a daily routine for drivers to Cape Point, Africa's southermost tip.
The brazen beasts will steal anything in their search for food, including your purse!
Meet Willie, the adorable raccoon that almost destroyed an entire home.
Willie, who was absolutely adorable when owner Juan Carlos first rescued him as an abandoned baby, showed an ugly side when Carlos left him home while on vacation.
This is what he found when he returned to his house -- or at least what was left of it.
Cute and cuddly they may be, but these vile vermin cannot be trusted. Behold -- the notorious criminals of the animal kingdom.