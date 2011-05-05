Rare, Unseen Photos of Alan Shepard, First American in Space

"Very early on, I wanted a picture of the seven guys in their space suits. NASA said no. They wouldn't allow it," Morse told Life. "Besides, they said, all the astronauts would never wear the suits at the same time. Now, each of these suits cost a hundred grand -- big money back then -- and, you know, ladies want to see what a hundred thousand dollar dress looks like. But the answer from NASA was always, No, no, no.

"Finally, one afternoon, Shorty Powers -- a public affairs guy for NASA and, as far as I could tell, a frustrated astronaut -- Shorty says to me, 'Ralph, you know that picture you want to take? We decided to let you do it. Tonight. But you gotta get the guys together -- and you gotta get the suits on them.'" Above: Mercury astronauts don space suits, 1959, Virgina.

