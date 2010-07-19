Elephants, Monkeys and More: Historic Animals of War

This undated photo provided by the National Archives via the National World War II Museum shows a German soldier posing with his horse during World War II. It will be part of an exhibit, titled "Loyal Force: Animals at War" at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans from July 22-Oct. 17. Early in the war, the German Army had a calvary division: throughout the war it used horses for reconnaissance and to transport much of its ammunition and other supplies.