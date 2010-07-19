Elephants, Monkeys and More: Historic Animals of War

This undated photo provided by the National Archives via the National World War II Museum shows a Marine Corps dog handler as he comforts his German shepherd while the dog is X-rayed after being shot by a Japanese sniper on Bougainville, The dog died of its injuries. The photograph is part of an exhibit, titled "Loyal Force: Animals at War," to be displayed at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans from July 22-Oct. 17.
This undated photo provided by the National Archives via the National World War II Museum shows a U.S. soldier and local children as they ride an elephant in Burma during World War II. This photograph from the National World War II Museum in New Orleans will be part of a movie shown as part of an exhibit there, titled "Loyal Force: Animals at War," from July 22-Oct. 17.
This undated photo provided by the National Archives via the National World War II Museum shows ‘Chick,’ an Army mule for the Mars Task Force during World War II. This photograph will be part of an exhibit titled "Loyal Force: Animals at War" at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans from July 22-Oct. 17. The 3,000 mules of the 532d Brigade (Provisional), let brigade members haul howitzers, in sections, deep into the Burmese jungle.
In this photo release by the National Archives via National World War II Museum, Butch, a sentry dog, stands guard over Pfc. Rez P. Hester of the Marine Corps’ 7th War Dog Platoon on Iwo Jima in this undated photograph from the National Archives. The photo will be part of an exhibit, titled "Loyal Force: Animals at War" at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans from July 22-Oct. 17.
This undated photo provided by the National Archives via the National World War II Museum shows a German soldier posing with his horse during World War II. It will be part of an exhibit, titled "Loyal Force: Animals at War" at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans from July 22-Oct. 17. Early in the war, the German Army had a calvary division: throughout the war it used horses for reconnaissance and to transport much of its ammunition and other supplies.
This undated photo provided by the National Archives via the National World War II Museum shows a U.S. sailor as he has his picture taken with a monkey in Bermuda during World War II. The photo will be used in a movie about off-duty encounters with exotic animals in an exhibit titled "Loyal Force: Animals at War" at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans from July 22-Oct. 17.
Throughout World War II, animals fought side by side with soldiers, as shown in photos from the "Loyal Force: Animals at War" exhibit at the National World War II Museum.