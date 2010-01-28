Bones, Carvings at Mayan Tomb

Alonso Mendez, a representative of the Mayan Tzeltal indigenous community, speaks on a mobile phone at the Mayan Tonina archeological site near Ocosingo village in Mexico's Chiapas state, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2010. Archaeologists from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology an History (INAH) announced they discovered in Dec. 2009 an ancient sarcophagus in a tomb dated 840-900 BC at the site.