Bones, Carvings at Mayan Tomb

Ceramic heads found in a newly discovered tomb sit on display at the Mayan Tonina archeological site near Ocosingo village in Mexico's Chiapas state, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2010. Archaeologists from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology an History (INAH) announced they discovered in Dec. 2009 an ancient sarcophagus in a tomb dated 840-900 BC.
Skeletal remains and an artifact sit in a newly discovered tomb at the Mayan Tonina archeological site near Ocosingo village in Mexico's Chiapas state, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2010. Archaeologists from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology an History (INAH) announced they discovered in Dec. 2009 the ancient sarcophagus in a tomb dated 840-900 BC.
Mexican archaeologists have found an 1,100-year-old tomb from the twilight of the Maya civilization that may shed light on what happened to the once-glorious culture.