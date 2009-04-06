Parallel Universe
NASA renegade rocket designs
A DIRECT project diagram showing common features between a space-shuttle launch package and its Jupiter-120 and Jupiter-232 configurations.
(The DIRECT Team, www.directlauncher.com)
An artist's illustration of a DIRECT launch vehicle exiting the Earth's atmosphere.
(Direct Launcher)
Two DIRECT configurations on launch pads at Cape Canaveral in an computer illustration.
(Direct Launcher)
Comparison of the space shuttle, various DIRECT/Ares hybrids and NASA's official Ares vehicles.
(Direct Launcher)
A concept image shows the Ares I crew launch vehicle during ascent.
(NASA)
Comparison of NASA's Saturn V, space shuttle, Ares I, Ares IV and Ares V launchers.
(NASA)
A manipulated image showing a DIRECT launcher on the pad at Cape Canaveral.
(Direct Launcher)
A NASA illustration showing its heavy-duty Ares V launcher separating from its side boosters as it exits the atmosphere.
(NASA)
