Parallel Universe

NASA renegade rocket designs

Parallel Universe A DIRECT project diagram showing common features between a space-shuttle launch package and its Jupiter-120 and Jupiter-232 configurations. (The DIRECT Team, www.directlauncher.com) parallel-universe

Parallel Universe An artist's illustration of a DIRECT launch vehicle exiting the Earth's atmosphere. (Direct Launcher) parallel-universe

Parallel Universe Two DIRECT configurations on launch pads at Cape Canaveral in an computer illustration. (Direct Launcher) parallel-universe

Parallel Universe Comparison of the space shuttle, various DIRECT/Ares hybrids and NASA's official Ares vehicles. (Direct Launcher) parallel-universe

Parallel Universe A concept image shows the Ares I crew launch vehicle during ascent. (NASA) parallel-universe

Parallel Universe Comparison of NASA's Saturn V, space shuttle, Ares I, Ares IV and Ares V launchers. (NASA) parallel-universe

Parallel Universe A manipulated image showing a DIRECT launcher on the pad at Cape Canaveral. (Direct Launcher) parallel-universe