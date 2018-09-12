Hurricane Florence churns in the Atlantic: How do these powerful tropical storms take shape?

Hurricanes are known for strong winds and the potential to bring heavy rainfall — but do you understand the workings of the meterological phenonema?

Here's what you need to know about Hurricane Florence before it hits the U.S.

Storms in the making

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has detailed online how hurricanes take shape.

“These violent storms form over the ocean, often beginning as a tropical wave — a low pressure area that moves through the moisture-rich tropics, possibly enhancing shower and thunderstorm activity,” the agency explains.

Warm air is another important factor.

“As this weather system moves westward across the tropics, warm ocean air rises into the storm, forming an area of low pressure underneath,” the NOAA adds. “This causes more air to rush in. The air then rises and cools, forming clouds and thunderstorms. Up in the clouds, water condenses and forms droplets, releasing even more heat to power the storm.”

However, not every storm like this is a hurricane: NOAA explains they must have winds of at least 74 miles per hour.

Anything special about Hurricane Florence?

Florence is heading toward the southeastern U.S. — with an unusual journey.

“Florence is a unique storm in the path it has taken,” Fox News’ meteorologist Adam Klotz said. “Historically, storms that have taken the track Florence has taken turn north into the Atlantic Ocean before ever reaching the US coast.”

However, with Florence it’s a different story.

“A high pressure system, known as a Bermuda high has been in place, forcing Florence to take a path south and west of what we typically see,” Klotz said.

What else should I know?

There are steps you can take to prepare for a hurricane as it approaches, depending on how many hours away it is from your area. If you have pets, you can get your furry companions ready, too, by taking several simple steps.

For residents in the Carolinas and Virginia bracing for Florence, officials provided some emergency phone numbers that may be useful.