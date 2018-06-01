'Angry' shark takes South Carolina fisherman's kayak for a 10-minute spin around Murrells Inlet

A "big ol' shark" shark took a fisherman for a spin last week when it grabbed a hold of the South Carolina's line and wouldn't let go.

Rob Birchmeier was sitting in a yellow kayak in Murrells Inlet when the large creature took the bait and dragged his boat around for roughly 10 minutes.

"He's angry," Birchmeier commented to his friend, Mike Kachman, who caught the wild catch on tape.

The friends laughed as Birchmeier attempted to reel the shark in.

"Oh yeah! Here he is. You want to measure him?" Birchmeier asked.

"I don't want him — that's cool though," Kachman replied.

Kachman posted a 35-second clip on Facebook on May 25.

"Sharks feeding hard in the creek meant the red, trout and ladyfish bite was a little slow but we still found a few and had a great time," Kachman captioned the video.

He then uploaded a longer video on his YouTube channel. Together, the videos have receieved more than 20,000 views.

"That's frigging awesome," one Facebook user commented.

Kachman said the fishermen could tell sharks were close by because the pair was having a slow day.

"We spotted multiple large sharks in shallow water and kinda figured that was the reason for the lack of target species," he told Myrtle Beach Online. "The bite was considerably slower than it had been the last two weeks."