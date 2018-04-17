Huge beast described as 'half human, half animal' caught on camera after 'savaging 2 dogs'

A mysterious "half-human, half animal" creature has been caught on camera after it was said to have savaged two dogs.

The beast is reported to have been spotted prowling through the streets of Santa Fe, Argentina.

The photo was taken after it was said to have butchered a German shepherd and a pit bull.

Some locals likened the creature to a camel, because of its long neck and small head.

It was uploaded to the YouTube channel, UFOmania, and has now been viewed more than 30,000 times.

One person commented: "I saw one of these things in 2005,it was crossing a bridge and we came upon it.

"It blew my mind because it looked at us and turned and began moving just like a kangaroo would and cleared the concrete bridge wall easily and dropped at least 15 to 20 feet."

This article first appeared in The Sun.