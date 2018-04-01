Expand / Collapse search
Chinese space station Tiangong-1 re-enters atmosphere, largely burns up

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone, Samuel Chamberlain | Fox News
A defunct Chinese space lab has re-entered Earth's atmosphere and mostly burned up, authorities in Beijing said late Sunday.

It was not immediately clear if the remains of the space station, known as Tiangong-1, had been accounted for.  

The China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSEO) had said that Tiangong-1 was expected to re-enter Earth's atmosphere in an area centered on 19.4 degrees west longitude and 10.2 degrees south latitude -- in the South Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of Brazil.

ESA space pic fireball

A rogue Chinese space station that weighs 8.5 tons is hurtling toward Earth.  (European Space Agency)

Although the Chinese station has received intense media coverage, each year around 1,000 large objects such as lost satellites and rocket stages fall back to Earth. These numbers are projected to increase over the coming years as more and more satellites are placed into orbit.

CHINA'S TIANGONG-1 SPACE LAB SET TO FALL TO EARTH: WHAT TO EXPECT

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2011, file image taken from video from China's CCTV via AP Video, China's Shenzhou-8 spacecraft is docked with the orbiting Tiangong-1 space station. ChinaÃ¢â¬â¢s defunct and believed out-of-control Tiangong 1 space station is expected to re-enter EarthÃ¢â¬â¢s atmosphere sometime in the coming days, although the risk to people and property on the ground is considered low. (CCTV via AP Video, File)

In this June 13, 2013, file image released by China's Xinhua News Agency, the Shenzhou-10 manned spacecraft is seen while conducting docking with the orbiting Tiangong-1 space module.  (AP)

Only one person is known to have been hit by falling space debris: American woman Lottie Williams, who was struck but not injured by a falling piece of a U.S. Delta II rocket while exercising in an Oklahoma park in 1997.

Most famously, America's 77-ton Skylab crashed through the atmosphere in 1979, spreading pieces of wreckage near the southwestern Australia city of Perth, which fined the U.S. $400 for littering.

FILE - This undated file photo shows researchers installing China's first space station module Tiangong-1 at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu Province prior to its launch on Sept. 29, 2011. ChinaÃ¢â¬â¢s defunct and believed out-of-control Tiangong 1 space station is expected to re-enter EarthÃ¢â¬â¢s atmosphere sometime in the coming days, although the risk to people and property on the ground is considered low. (Color China Photo via AP, File)

This undated file photo shows researchers installing China's first space station module Tiangong-1 at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu Province prior to its launch on Sept. 29, 2011.  (AP)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

FILE - In this June 18, 2012, file image released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese astronauts, from left, Liu Wang, Liu Yang and Jing Haipeng wave while aboard the orbiting Tiangong-1 space station. ChinaÃ¢â¬â¢s defunct and believed out-of-control Tiangong 1 space station is expected to re-enter EarthÃ¢â¬â¢s atmosphere sometime in the coming days, although the risk to people and property on the ground is considered low. (Beijing Aerospace Control Center/Xinhua via AP)

In this June 18, 2012, file image released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese astronauts, from left, Liu Wang, Liu Yang and Jing Haipeng wave while aboard the orbiting Tiangong-1 space station.  (Xinhua News Agency/AP)

Christopher Carbone is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @christocarbone.