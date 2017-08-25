Fox News
House and Home
"West Wing Phase Two Renovations" are officially complete.
President Donald Trump's new Oval Office design was revealed on August 22.
(REUTERS/Yuri Gripas )
During the construction, the Oval Office was stripped of all furniture, carpet and decor.
(REUTERS/Jim Bourg )
President Donald Trump has officially stamped the Oval Office as his own with recent renovation.
(REUTERS/Yuri Gripas )
The West Wing lobby of the White House is seen after a renovation in Washington
(REUTERS/Yuri Gripas )
Construction materials and equipment are seen staged inside the historic Roosevelt Room in the West Wing during renovations
(REUTERS/Jim Bourg )
The Roosevelt Room of the White House is seen after a renovation in Washington
(REUTERS/Yuri Gripas )
Construction workers lay carpet on a ramp from the West Wing offices to the White House colonnade during renovations
(REUTERS/Jim Bourg)
A chandelier is seen outside the Oval Office of the White House after a renovation in Washington
(REUTERS/Yuri Gripas )
A worker cleans the South Portico porch stairs of the White House after a renovation in Washington
(REUTERS/Yuri Gripas )
The South Portico porch steps of the White House are seen after a renovation in Washington
(REUTERS/Yuri Gripas )
Construction cranes are set up while U.S. President Donald Trump is away on vacation from the White House in Washington
(REUTERS/Joshua Roberts )


More From Our Sponsors