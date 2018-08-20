Price slashed on 'Wolf of Wall Street's' house

The Long Island home of Jordan Belfort — the convicted party-loving stockbroker whose high-flying life and gut-wrenching fall inspired “The Wolf of Wall Street” and the book on which it was based — is once again for sale, The Post has learned.

The 2-acre spread, at 5 Pin Oak Court in Glen Head, is available for $2.89 million following a price chop and a broker swap. It originally asked $3.4 million in March 2017. That’s a $510,000, or 15 percent, reduction.

“I think this is a great price for the house,” says Dana Forbes, of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, who’s marketing the listing alongside colleague Bonnie Doran, adding that it now offers great bang for the buck.

The home has had one owner since being sold off by the feds in 2001 as part of the $110 million restitution Belfort owed his nearly 1,500 fraud victims.

In “The Wolf of Wall Street” — the 2013 film directed by Martin Scorsese that was based on Belfort’s 2007 memoir of the same name — the house (as played by another, nearby house) is represented in the scene where Belfort, as played by Leonardo DiCaprio, lands a helicopter while drunk and high. In another scene, Belfort arrives at the home nearly paralyzed by quaaludes.

There are five bedrooms and eight bathrooms across 8,706 square feet. Listing images show a two-story foyer, a grand-looking billiards room with a coffered ceiling, a large kitchen, a gym and a racquetball court. For when it’s cold, there are four fireplaces; for when it’s hot, there’s an outdoor pool.

Belfort — who pleaded guilty in 1999 to fraud and other charges relating, in part, to penny-stock scams and market manipulation — is now a motivational speaker. He lives in California, according to the Real Deal.

