Country superstar Jason Aldean lists 120-acre Tennessee estate for $8M

Country superstar Jason Aldean has listed his rustic, rambling estate in Columbia, TN, for $7.87 million. Aldean and wife Brittany recently announced they're building their "dream home" elsewhere in Tennessee, and they've decided to pass on their old house to a new owner instead of just "Burnin' It Down."

Built in 2008, the house is nearly 9,000 square feet and has six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. There's also a detached bowling alley, in-law quarters, 10,000-square-foot horse facility, and outdoor entertainment and pool area. The surrounding acreage offers views of Flat Creek and includes a mix of woods and pasture.

The design of the home is traditional but relaxed where it matters, such as on the porch, complete with a swing for two and tailor-made for enjoying an "Amarillo Sky." It's both enormous in scale and cozy—a tricky balance to pull off.

This is the kind of home that makes you wonder why anyone would ever sell, and ask the same question Aldean himself once posed to his fans: "Don't You Want to Stay?"

It turns out the couple have bigger plans. Brittany recently posted a picture of the land where they're building something new.

"Looking at the land it’s hard not to envision a place where our babies will run, laugh and play with each other for so many years to come," she wrote on Instagram. "I can hardly wait to hear those little feet running down the halls."

Just one day earlier, her husband announced on Instagram the pair are expecting a new baby.

The Aldeans are definitely on a roll. In addition to his chart-topping career, a new baby on the way, and a new house being built, there's a new business. Jason recently opened a restaurant in Nashville called Lower Broadway, according to One Country.

We don't know what kind of blueprints the Aldeans have drawn up for their new home, but it's going to be hard to top the dreamy country retreat they're leaving behind.

