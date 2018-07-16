When to buy home appliances and other essentials to get the best deal

When is the best time to buy a TV, mattress, refrigerator, and other basic essentials for your home? If you're a homeowner who loves a bargain, timing your purchase for a certain month or season can save you hundreds of dollars.

Prices of these big-ticket items tend to fluctuate in predictable patterns. These deals may save you anywhere from 10 percent to nearly 50 percent, if you're smart and conduct a thorough search. So whatever big-ticket item you need for your home, we've put together a list of when prices tend to dip, so you'll know when to strike.

The best time to buy a TV

There are two times a year when it's smart to invest in your entertainment system, says consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch: Black Friday, after Thanksgiving, and the Super Bowl in early February. But it's the February slot that will really help you get the best bang for your buck.

"As more consumers shop for TVs around Super Bowl, retailers who are eager to capture their sales release tons of deals on sizes," she says. "In fact, studies show that Super Bowl beats Black Friday and Cyber Monday for TV purchases."

Can't wait for one of those big times to roll around? Woroch suggests looking at refurbished or open-box items at other times of the year to score a deal.

The best time to buy a mattress

Shopping expert Lisa Lee Freeman of New York says mattresses tend to get marked down during the patriotic holidays: Presidents Day, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day.

The best time to buy a washer, dryer, and other appliances

Washer or dryer on the fritz? If you can hold out until the fall, do it!

"When it comes to shopping for appliances, you will find some of the best prices in September and October, when manufacturers roll out new models, making those older models a good deal," Woroch explains.

The best time to buy a refrigerator

Technically, they are appliances, but refrigerators are the exception to the fall savings rule. You'll want to hit the store when the weather's just getting warm if you want to cool down your food.

"Brands introduce new inventory in the summer, typically," Woroch says of fridges. "Consumers should start scoping out sales in spring, when retailers begin marking down older models to make room for the new ones."

The best time to buy furniture

Want a new couch or bed? You've got two big chances to save big.

"Furniture tends to get marked down heavily early in the year, when new models start hitting showrooms," Freeman says.

But don't worry if you're still paying off your holiday bills in January. There's another chance to collect on the savings for a new recliner or table. July, which is generally a slow month for retail sales in general, is another blowout month for furniture sales, Freeman says.

The best time to buy bedding

Washing your sheets every week or two puts a whole lot of wear and tear on all that cotton. If you want to replace that bedraggled bedding, try January. The post-holiday period is known for its "winter white sales," when most linens come at deep discounts.

The best way to get a deal the rest of the year

Let's face it, washers die. Fridges go on the fritz. And it doesn't always happen right in line with the "best time to buy." So how do you manage to keep your budget in line but still get a washer up and running for all that laundry?

Negotiate! Ask a store to beat a competitor's deal or ask for bundled savings if you're purchasing more than one item.

Ask a store to beat a competitor's deal or ask for bundled savings if you're purchasing more than one item. Shop older or floor models. Stores are often trying to get rid of these, so you may score a deal.

Stores are often trying to get rid of these, so you may score a deal. Use discount cards. Along with coupons and discount apps, these can help lower your price.

Along with coupons and discount apps, these can help lower your price. Redeem credit card offers. Your past spending could help offset your purchase.

Your past spending could help offset your purchase. Track price drops. If the price lowers after you buy, check to see what the retailer's price adjustment window is. You may be able to ask for money back.

This article originally appeared on Realtor.com.