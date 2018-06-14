Tom Brokaw selling Westchester estate for $6.3 million

TV news legend Tom Brokaw and his wife, Meredith Auld, are cashing out.

They have just put their sprawling, 56-acre Westchester compound on the market for $6.3 million. The listing was first reported by the Real Deal.

Brokaw is fighting sexual harassment allegations, which he has adamantly denied.

The estate, at 43 South Bedford Road in Pound Ridge, is on the edge of a private lake, and comes with its own hiking trails along with a pool.

The compound is anchored by a 4,000-square-foot four-bedroom main house that features lake views and a great room with a vaulted ceiling.

There’s also a pool house and caretaker’s cottage. Brokaw and Auld bought the estate for roughly $4.25 million in 1998.

The couple has also listed their Montana ranch for $17.9 million, according to The Real Deal.

The Westchester property’s listing brokers are Kathy Sloane of Brown Harris Stevens and Muffin Dowdle of Ginnel Real Estate.

