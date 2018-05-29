Expand / Collapse search
Reese Witherspoon lists $4.4 million Nashville mansion

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth has listed one of their Nashville homes.

Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth has listed one of their Nashville homes.  (Jane McCracken / Keller Williams)

Reese Witherspoon and talent-agent husband Jim Toth have placed the largest of their several Nashville, Tenn., homes on the market with a substantial price tag to match.

The nearly 11,000 square foot home features an outdoor kitchen, pool and spa.  (Jane McCracken / Keller Williams)

The power couple bought the 1.75-acre, nearly 11,000 square foot property for $3.3 million in 2014, Vanity Fair reported.

The rustic kitchen features an open floor plan into the family room.  (Jane McCracken / Keller Williams)

The cavernous home features 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms in the main house, along with a well-stocked gym, open-concept floorplan for the rustic kitchen and family room, and classic formal dining room. The master suite boasts its own collection of perks like a private terrace, fireplace and huge walk-in closet.

The $4.4 million dwelling has a gourmet kitchen.  (Jane McCracken / Keller Williams)

Outside, the luxury continues with a pool, hot tub and outdoor fireplace and dining area next to the outdoor kitchen. Beyond that sits a sizeable 2 bed/3 bath guesthouse.

Next to the pool sits a 2 bed/3 bath guesthouse.  (Jane McCracken / Keller Williams)

The impressive property is being listed by Keller Williams agent Jane McCracken for the whopping price of $4.4 million.

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and lavish bathroom attached.  (Jane McCracken / Keller Williams)

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.