Reese Witherspoon lists $4.4 million Nashville mansion

Reese Witherspoon and talent-agent husband Jim Toth have placed the largest of their several Nashville, Tenn., homes on the market with a substantial price tag to match.

The power couple bought the 1.75-acre, nearly 11,000 square foot property for $3.3 million in 2014, Vanity Fair reported.

The cavernous home features 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms in the main house, along with a well-stocked gym, open-concept floorplan for the rustic kitchen and family room, and classic formal dining room. The master suite boasts its own collection of perks like a private terrace, fireplace and huge walk-in closet.

Outside, the luxury continues with a pool, hot tub and outdoor fireplace and dining area next to the outdoor kitchen. Beyond that sits a sizeable 2 bed/3 bath guesthouse.

The impressive property is being listed by Keller Williams agent Jane McCracken for the whopping price of $4.4 million.