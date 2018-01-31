Tribeca pad where Eminem may have lived hits the market at $3.24 million

A ritzy apartment where Eminem once lived — according to Edward Mermelstein of One & One Realty — is now officially for sale.

The condominium, housed in a pre-war, luxury building in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan, boasts views of the Statue of Liberty, Battery Park, and the Verrazano Bridge, as well as ample sunlight and an airy layout, according to its listing on StreetEasy. But what's seen in photos doesn't convey the interesting history of the unit, as Mermelstein tells Fox News.

“The area, when Eminem was living there many years ago, was an area in transition but now it’s become much more of a livable area with lots of services all around, so I’m not sure if he necessarily wants to live in an area that’s now considered more upscale,” said Mermelstein.

“It’s technically part of the whole Tribeca scene, and it’s cool, it’s hip, as opposed to the grungy area it used to be when he was living there — and that was more than a few years ago,” he added.

The space also boasts elevator access straight to the apartment, walk-in closets, a kitchen equipped with a Wolf range, Sub-zero refrigerator and double wine cooler, a Jacuzzi, a laundry room, motorized shades throughout the unit, and central AC.

Mermelstein could not comment as to exactly when the rapper lived in the unit, noting that it was his manager that actually owned the pad, but says Enimem did at one time maintain a residence there. He also noted that “very high end” upgrades were made during the manager's tenure, which were significant enough to seriously boost the apartment’s value.

“When he was living there it was a different time — his lifestyle today is more in line with what the apartment is like today,” Mermelstein said.

Mermelstein said that units of this type usually sell for $2,500 to $3,000 a foot, so this unit is expected to sell for roughly $3.5 to $4 million dollars.

