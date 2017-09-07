Real Estate

Expand/Collapse Search

Celeb Homes

Madonna bought an 18th-century Moorish revival mansion in Portugal

Madonna officially leaves the US for Portugal.

Madonna officially leaves the US for Portugal.  (Reuters)

Pop superstar Madonna has confirmed that she officially moved to Lisbon, Portugal after her 11-year-old son David Banda joined the Benfica football team youth academy.

Madonna posted a photo on Instagram of hanging baskets with the caption, “I used to be a basket case but now I Live in Lisbon!”

She also posted an image of some artwork, raving about her new home. “The energy of Portugal is so inspiring. I feel very creative and alive here and I look forward to working on my film LOVED and making New Music!!! This will be the next Chapter in My Book! It’s time to conquer the world from a different vantage point,” she wrote in the caption.

According to Lonely Planet, Madonna was spotted house hunting earlier this year by local news outlet SintraNoticias. Rumors that the singer bought a beautiful, but run-down, 18th-century home called Quinta do Relogio in Sintra for €7.5 million (about $9 million USD) started back in June.

More From Travel + Leisure

At the moment, Madonna has been staying at the five-star hotel Pestana Palace Lisboa with her children, according to Lonely Planet. The property — a national monument dating back to 1904 — features original frescoes, antique stained glass, and exotic woods.