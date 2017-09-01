The Property Brothers Encounter the Most Baffling Front Porch Ever

Reality TV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott are off to Nashville, TN! Real estate there is smoking-hot these days, so why, then, can't their latest clients on "Property Brothers: Buying & Selling" unload their three-bedroom house?

In this week's episode, "Perfect Master Suite," the Scott brothers learn that Nashville couple Samantha and Justin had put their 2,600-square-foot house on the market a month earlier for $525,000. When the offers didn't roll in, they called the famous duo to help them find a buyer—as well as a new home that will accommodate their family, including three rambunctious young boys.

Another tricky criterion? Their new home must be within a one-mile radius of the school the boys now attend.

So what, exactly, is causing their home to sit on the market without an offer in sight? And how do the Scotts help them turn this around? Watch and learn, folks!

Eliminate unnecessary doors

One of the main reasons the house hasn't sold becomes painfully apparent the moment the Scotts set foot on the porch: There are two front doors. No one knows why those doors were originally configured that way, but Drew is convinced it turns off buyers before they even step into the house.

"Buyers get confused very easily, " he explains. "You have to show them what a space is. And I like to think I'm a pretty intelligent guy, but even I was confused."

So Drew replaces one of the two front doors with a window, which not only adds to curb appeal but also reduces potential buyer confusion. Furthermore, the area in the living room that was formerly reserved for the door to open can now be used to place furniture against the wall. At least 3 feet of space was opened up—an early major improvement!

Add furniture to the front porch

Even after Jonathan removes the extra front door and puts a window in its place, the front porch needs a little something. So he adds a few colorful planters and some wood benches with cushions to give the porch some zing.

"Seating and planters boost curb appeal," he explains.

You can't tie new electrical wiring to old

Once the Scotts get past the front door, they find a hive of tiny, strangely configured rooms that make the home feel like a cramped playhouse.

"This house lives small," Justin concedes, as his three young boys play at his feet.

So it's time to knock down some walls, but there's just one problem: Once demo begins, they discover that the wiring inside is a mangled mix of new wires tied into the old "knob and tube" type. And that's not good, because it could present a serious fire hazard. As a result, they're forced to spend an additional $3,500 to rewire the house properly.

Soft-close drawers and ice makers: Buyers love 'em!

In a kitchen, a big island and stainless-steel appliances matter, but once you've got them out of the way, there are two important features that buyers don't notice at first, but sure do appreciate once they realize they're there. One is soft-close drawers—Justin is absolutely transfixed by the ones Jonathan puts in.

The other? "I ran a waterline over where the refrigerator goes," says Jonathan. That way, the new stainless-steel fridge can have an automatic ice maker.

Think about it: When was the last time you saw a fancy new kitchen without a fridge with an automatic ice maker?

'Weave' new flooring into old

Jonathan wants to preserve as much of the old wood flooring as possible because it's in good shape, yet he wants the flooring consistent throughout the first floor. So rather than cutting straight edges into the planks where the rooms join, he leaves different-length planks extending into other rooms and weaves in the new planks. He them stains them all dark. The wood floors now appear to flow from room to room.

How does it all end up?

After all these renovations, Drew manages to fetch an offer for Justin and Samantha's house that's $25,000 above the $550,000 asking price. Woo-hoo!

So where will the couple live next? Now it's up to real estate agent Drew to show them options. He soon finds them a $720,000 four-bedroom home that they love—and best of all, it's in the school district that they wanted.

Once again the Scott brothers can pat each other on the back for a job well-done in Nashville!

